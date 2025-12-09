2026 Media Calendar

Every fall we map out our special issues for the upcoming year. Below you will find our 2026 at a glance. Use this as a guide when mapping out your business’s marketing and advertising efforts. Please note that many of the special issues have earlier deadlines than our regular issues.

Email your advertising rep or advertising@independent.com with any questions or to get started.

Special Issues We print our paper every Thursday. These dates indicate special issues where our content in print and online at independent.com will be focused on specific topics. *These are subject to change due to breaking news 2/5: Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2/26: Wedding Guide – our annual comprehensive resource for couples who are planning their wedding in Santa Barbara. 3/5: Burger Week – 7 days of $10 burgers 3/26: Summer Camp 4/15: Annual Green Guide 4/9: Home & Garden 4/23: Earth Day 5/28: Indy Awards 6/11: Pets & Animals 6/18: Summer Solstice 6/25: Sandwich Week– 7 days of $9 sandwiches 7/23: Active Aging 7/6: Fiesta 7/20: Indy Parenting 9/3: Home & Garden 9/17: Fall Arts Preview 9/24: Burrito Week – 7 days of $8 burritos 10/22: Best of Santa Barbara® 11/19: Schools of Thought 11/25: Local Heroes (Wednesday publication) 12/3: ‘Tis the Season & Gift Guide 12/31: Year in Pictures