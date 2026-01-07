Vandenberg Announces Plan for New ‘Super-Heavy’ Launch Site

In a surprise notice issued over the holiday break, Vandenberg Space Force Base announced plans for a new launch site that would host “heavy” or “super-heavy” rockets capable of delivering massive payloads into orbit. With the proposal still in its early stages, Vandenberg is soliciting interest from private launch providers to lease and develop the site on the base’s southern edge.

Because SpaceX is by far Vandenberg’s most active commercial tenant, the news has generated significant speculation that Elon Musk could bring the crown jewel of his company — Starship, which falls in the “super-heavy” category — to the West Coast. Standing more than 400 feet tall, the world’s largest space vehicle is being developed and tested for NASA’s upcoming manned moon missions, as well as potentially the first crewed voyages to Mars.

Starship’s booster generates more than 16 million pounds of liftoff thrust. For comparison, the Falcon 9 rockets that SpaceX now routinely launches from Vandenberg generate approximately 1.7 million pounds of thrust. Its Falcon Heavy, which will start lifting off from the base over the coming years, generates five million pounds.

Other companies with the means to lease and develop the new site include United Launch Alliance, which is finishing work on another Vandenberg launch pad for its Vulcan Centaur, a “heavy” lift rocket, and Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos.

The “Request for Information” calls for responses within 45 days. Any decision to award a lease would be contingent on a launch safety analysis and completion of an environmental impact statement, Vandenberg said.