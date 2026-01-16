East Beach Water Closure Remains in Effect After Sewage Spill

The ocean along East Beach near Mission Creek remains off limits weeks after a sewage spill triggered by late-December rainstorms, Santa Barbara County officials said Friday.

County officials emphasized that the closure applies only to ocean water contact — not use of the beach itself.

“Closure to the beach is not part of the spill response as use of the beach itself is fine,” said Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, communications manager and public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Executive Office. “Closure is only for informing the public to avoid all water contact within a specific area until sampling can confirm that there are no bacteria impacts from the sewage spill.”

The spill occurred during a storm on Christmas Eve, when approximately 4,500 gallons of untreated sewage entered Mission Creek following a pump bypass failure near the 2700 block of De la Vina Street, according to the Santa Barbara County Health Department. The sewage flowed downstream into the ocean at East Beach, prompting officials to post warning signs and restrict water contact near the creek’s outfall.

“There are several signs along East Beach currently posted and the closure remains in effect,” Buttitta said.

Water sampling is ongoing, and results are being posted to the county’s Ocean Water Monitoring Program webpage. While recent test results show improvement, bacteria levels are still above state health standards, Buttitta said. Additional samples were collected this week, though officials have not provided a timeline for when the closure may be lifted.

The Health Department has also issued warnings for several other county beaches where bacteria levels remain elevated following recent rainfall, including Leadbetter Beach. Under warning status, the public is advised to avoid ocean water, especially within 50 yards of creek mouths or storm drains.

County health officials continue to caution residents against swimming, surfing, or playing in ocean and creek waters during rain events and for at least three days afterward, noting that contact with sewage-contaminated or stormwater runoff can increase the risk of illness, including rashes, fever, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Officials stressed that creek and lagoon waters should be avoided at all times, as testing routinely shows high bacteria levels.