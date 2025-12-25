This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

Santa Barbara County’s Health Department closed part of East Beach on December 24 due to a sewage spill.

In a press release yesterday, the department said about 4500 gallons of sewage spilled due to a pump bypass failure on the 2700 block of De La Vina Street. The sewage made contact with the ocean, and the department closed East beach from the ¼-mile east to ⅛ mile west of the Mission Creek’s outfall (where its waters flow into the ocean).

The county said that the area is marked with signs warning people not to touch the water until it is deemed safe to do so.

The county’s health department said it wanted to remind people that there are health risks in swimming in the ocean and creeks after rainfall.

“Storm water is untreated rainwater that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea,” the department said in the press release.

Santa Barbara County Health says that people should not not swim, play or surf in oceans or creek for at least three days following the rain. Beachgoers should avoid areas where drainpipes and creeks deposit water into the ocean, as the water may carry high levels of bacteria and pollutants.

