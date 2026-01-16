A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead Friday morning after being found unresponsive at Alameda Park, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Police, fire, and paramedics were dispatched to the park at approximately 10 a.m. on January 16 following a report of an unresponsive male. The man was located “lying on the ground near a bench on the south side of the park,” police said.

According to the department, the man was unresponsive and did not have a pulse when first responders arrived. Life-saving measures were immediately initiated, but after roughly 20 minutes of medical intervention, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, there are no indications of foul play,” the Santa Barbara Police Department said in a media release.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.