Additional Survivors Come Forward in Goleta Care Home Sexual Abuse Case

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives say additional survivors have come forward in the case against a Los Angeles certified nursing assistant accused of sexually abusing vulnerable adults at a Goleta care home — and investigators have now identified new locations where the suspect previously worked.

Kayode Agbolade Ogunba, 61, was arrested January 20 in the Los Angeles area on a Santa Barbara County warrant. He is accused of sexually assaulting two dependent adults while employed as a CNA at a care facility on South Patterson Road in Goleta. He has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges and remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on $100,000 bail.

In an update released February 5, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick said detectives have since learned Ogunba also worked as a CNA in Pawnee County, Kansas, and in Glendora, California, in addition to previously identified employment in the Los Angeles area and reported work history in Washington and Texas.

Investigators are continuing to trace Ogunba’s employment history across states as part of an effort to identify additional potential victims.

Since the Sheriff’s Office first released information about the case in January, detectives have received multiple calls from survivors, Zick said. Authorities acknowledged that reporting sexual abuse — particularly for dependent or vulnerable adults — can be extremely difficult and said each report is being handled “with care, sensitivity, and respect.”

The investigation began November 3, 2025, after administrators at the Goleta care home reported that two patients had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Ogunba. Court records show he faces felony charges including sexual penetration, lewd or lascivious acts by a caretaker against a dependent adult involving force, elder abuse, and a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery of a dependent adult.

Detectives continue to release Ogunba’s booking photo and are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized — or who has additional information — to come forward. Investigators believe he may have used the name “Kay” in professional or personal settings.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective F. Arnoldi at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be submitted at sbsheriff.org or by calling (805) 681-4171.

Victim advocates are available through the Santa Barbara County Victim-Witness Assistance Program at (805) 568-2400 or toll-free at (855) 840-3232. Confidential support is also available through Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA) via its 24-hour hotline at (805) 564-3696.

The investigation remains ongoing.