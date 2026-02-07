Stay up-to-date with all things film fest by subscribing to our Dispatches from SBIFF newsletter featuring
The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Saturday, February 7th:
- THE BIG CHEESE – 8:20am @ Film Center 2 with Director Sara Joe Wolansky, Executive Producer and Subject Adam Moskowitz, Editor Nick Weiss-Richmond
- RELATIVELY NORMAL – 9:20am @ Film Center 5 with Writer/Director Amy Wendel, Producer Allison Chase Coleman, Producer Jill Levinson, Lead Actor and Executive Producer Chloe Colmean, Cinematographer Stephen Coleman, other cast and crew
- MAYSOON – 9:00am @ Riviera Theatre with Writer/Director Nancy Biniadaki, Producer Christopher Zitterbart, Actress Sabrina Amali
- THE YELLOW TIE – 11:20am @ Film Center 2 with Writer/Director Serge Ioan Celebidachi, Actress Miranda Richardson, Producer Adela Vrînceanu Celebidachi, Actress Olivia Popica, Cinematographer Peter Menzies Jr.
- STEAL THIS STORY PLEASE – 11:40am @ Film Center 3 with Co-Director Tia Lessin & Subject Amy Goodman
- A COWBOY IN LONDON – 12:00pm @ Film Center 4 with Director Jared L. Christopher and Subject Charley Crockett
- A LIFE ILLUMINATED – 12:00pm @ Riviera Theatre with Director Tasha Van Zandt & Subject Edie Widder
- TROPICAL PARADISE – 12:20pm @ Film Center 5 with Director Abner Benaim
- DOCUMENTARY SHORTS 2 – ROLE MODELS – 2:20pm @ Film Center 2
- YOU HAD TO BE THERE – 2:40pm @ Film Center 3 with Writer/Director Nick Davis & Writer Jane Mendelsohn
- IF THESE WALLS COULD ROCK – 3:00pm @ Film Center 4 with Director Tyler Measom & Producer Craig A. Williams
- ABRIL – 3:00pm @ Riviera Theatre with Writer/Director Hernan Jimenez, Actress Maricarmen Merino, Actor François Arnaud
- RISING THROUGH THE FRAY – 3:20pm @ Film Center 5 with Director Courtney Montour and Subject Krispy
- COMEDY SHORTS – 5:20pm @ Film Center 2
- BLOOD LINES – 5:40pm @ Film Center 3 with Actress Dana Solomon
- THE EYES OF GHANA – 6:00pm @ Film Center 4 with Director Ben Proudfoot
- SAIPAN – 6:00pm @ Riviera Theatre with Directors Lisa Barros D’Sa & Glen Leyburn
- AKI – 6:20pm @ Film Center 5 with Director Darlene Naponse
- SOPHIA – 8:20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Dhafer L’Abidine
- SANTA BARBARA NARRATIVE SHORTS – 8:40pm @ Film Center 3
- SELL YOUR HOUSE – 9:00pm @ Film Center 4 with Producer Deborah Lee Smith, Executive Producer Brad Blondheim, Executive Producer Clayton Wolflick, Executive Producer/Editor Will Bakke
- CALIFORNIA SCENARIO – 9:00pm @ Riviera Theatre with Writer/Director James Takata, cast members Will Yun Lee, Abby Miller, Brooklyn Prince, Minnie Mills
