The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Tuesday, February 10th:
- THE ART OF ADVENTURE – 9:00am @ Film Center 4 with Director Alison Reid
- SWEET STORY – 9:00am @ Riviera Theatre with Subject Meg Ray
- SILENT STRUGGLE – 11:00am @ Film Center 1 with Director Sara Sálamo
- NARRATIVE SHORTS 4 – HEROISM AND RESILIENCE – 11:20am @ Film Center 2
- BOOKENDS – 11:40am @ Film Center 3 with Writer Noam Ash & Director Mike Doyle
- STAND BY, MOTHER – 12:00 @ Film Center 4 with Writer/Director Kerrilee Gore, Cast Members Dakota Lotus & Emmett Long, Composer Bobby Tahouri, Cinematographer Noah Freeman Hecht, Executive Producer James Dudley
- UNTETHERED: A WILDLY DIFFERENT NORMAL – 12:20 @ Film Center 5 with Director Aymie Majerski, Subject Ellen Bradley, Producer Marijke Woodruff, Cinematographer Shannon St. George, Editor Jaime Meyers Schlenck
- TENOR – MY NAME IS PATI – 2:00pm @ Film Center 1 with Director Rebecca Tansley & Torres Pati
- THIS IS NOT A DRILL – 2:20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Oren Jacoby and Subject Sharon Wilson
- ANIMATION SHORTS – 3:00pm @ Film Center 4
- FATHER’S DAY – 3:00pm @ Riviera Theatre with Director Ayana O’Shun
- SAVING ETTING STREET – 3:20pm @ Film Center 5 with Dena Fisher, Amy Scott
- TOUGH OLD BROADS – 5:00pm @ Film Center 1 with Director Stacey Tenenbaum, Subject Katherine Switzer, Subject Sharon Farmer
- NARRATIVE SHORTS 2 – CRIMES AND MYSTERIES – 5:20pm @ Film Center 2
- THE LAST PICTURE SHOWS – 5:40pm @ Film Center 3 with Director Rustin Thompson
- NARRATIVE SHORTS 1 – FARAWAY LIVES – 6:00pm @ Film Center 5
- IN THE HAND OF DANTE – 6:00pm @ Riviera Theatre with Writer/Director Julian Schnabel
- IMBALANCE – 8:00pm @ Film Center 1 with Writer/Director Dale Griffiths Stamos, Cast Members Sharon Lawrence, Nicholas Gonzalez, Karin dela Pena Collison, Megan Barker, Producer/Editor Sean Blodgett, Producer Erin Miracle, Cinematographer Arlene Muller, Composer David Arkenstone
- DOCUMENTARY SHORTS 3 – ARTISTS & IDEALISTS – 9:00pm @ Film Center 4
- PETER ASHER: EVERYWHERE MAN – 9:20pm @ Film Center 5 with Directors Dayna Goldfine + Dan Geller
