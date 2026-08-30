Domingo’s Café is a multi-generational, family-run small business thriving in Old Town Goleta for 26 years, and going back even further in other Santa Barbara locations. Forty years back, in fact. Domingo Sifuentez started the business in 1986 and, along with his family and dedicated staff, has continued to serve the greater Santa Barbara community in more ways than one.

How has this restaurant persisted through the changing Goleta food scene? A strong sense of genuine community is the answer. I had the joy of sitting down with Sifuentez, as well as his daughters, Monica Scafidi and Sonya Williams. “We are multi-generational, and so are our customers. We started with ones my dad’s age, and then their kids come in, and then they bring their kids in. It’s nice to see that we’re very family-oriented and community-based. You’re not a stranger after you come in here once. You get stuck with us. You’re part of our family,” Scafidi, the eldest daughter of Sifuentez and overseer of business operations, said.

“I can say I love all my customers. They’ve been with me for years and years. Now we’re seeing their kids come,” Sifuentez said. “They all want to give me a hug.”

Some of the menu items at Domingo’s Café | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

“That’s probably the highlight of his day,” Scafidi responded.

“I married one of those customers, and we’ve been married 32 years,” said Williams, Sifuentez’s middle child and helper at the café.

“Monica knows everybody’s order, but she’s here a lot, so she knows everybody’s order before they sit there. So that’s really cool,” Williams said. They serve many different items, but the family noted that the Mexican cuisine they serve is a community favorite, such as enchiladas and seasonal tamales. “We have specials on Saturdays and Sundays, and pork chili verde was a special, but it’s on our menu now because everyone loves it,” Williams said.

“A lot of our customers are looking for the mom-and-pop shop. They don’t want us to change anything. Our customers are super loyal, and they’re not really into the big corporate restaurants,” Scafidi said. “They’re not looking for fancy, and we’re not fancy. We’re just good.”

Breakfast at Domingo’s Café | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

It takes a village to run this restaurant, and this village is one expanded family. “Teresa Sifuentez is the backbone of the business as well. She does all the paperwork. Without her and Dad, this place couldn’t run,” Scafidi said about her mother. “My mom was born and raised here in Old Town. Even though they moved to Santa Barbara, our business has always been based in Goleta.”

We also discussed the history of Domingo’s contributions to the restaurant scene in Santa Barbara since 1963. He worked at the Orchid Bowl restaurant in Goleta from 1963 to 1977, when its location moved to the San Marcos Lanes bowling alley from 1977 to 1985/86. He started Domingo’s Café in 1986 at Orchid Bowl in Goleta, and in 2000, the café moved to where it still resides today in Old Town Goleta.

Though it takes dedicated staff and community to run the business, this family agrees the best part of their experience at Domingo’s Café is working with family. “Being able to have three generations all the time, almost daily, is the best part, and we have four generations, and sometimes they’ll pop in,” Scafidi said. Sifuentez is at the café daily. “Not too many people can say they see their dad every day, or their parents every day. The best part is just being around each other as a family,” Williams said.

Some of the Mexican specialties at Domingo’s Café | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

“Dad has overcome everything. Everything from things breaking down because it is an old building (this used to be a post office) to trying to find a cook that will stay, and finding loyal staff. He is the hardest-working man you’re ever gonna meet,” Williams said.

Domingo’s Café is truly entwined in Santa Barbara County’s present and past history. “There’s some really neat pictures in the back of the café of Santa Barbara and Goleta, way back when — pictures that maybe nobody else has seen before, and to even come in to see those pictures is worth it,” Williams said.

“I tell people we unofficially are the Old Town Goleta Museum,” Scafidi said, adding that many customers bring in pictures to share.

Inside Domingo’s Café | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Since Sifuentez has been working for so many years, his daughters have continued to help out when they can. “I’m getting to the point that I am slowing down, and my kids are taking over,” he said. “So, we’ve stepped up. You know, that’s just what we do as a family,” Scafidi said. “If you want good food, great family, or hospitality and nothing fancy, come to Domingo’s Café. We’re not trying to sell you anything except for what we have here, and you’re going to get a loyal family, great food, and service with a smile,” Williams said.

Sifuentez has been selected as this year’s Grand Marshal of Goleta’s Holiday Parade to honor his outstanding community service. Sifuentez is not only a business owner, but also a friend to all in the community. You can come to the café for conversation and a genuine family business that is so rare to see nowadays.

Domingo’s Café, 5782 Hollister Ave., Goleta, open daily from 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; (805) 967-0655; @domingoscafe93117