Jay and Kristen Ruskey — who pioneered California’s coffee-growing movement from their farm in the hills of western Goleta — both died suddenly on Sunday due to what’s being described as a “tragic accident.”

The co-founders of Frinj Coffee helped develop more than 70 coffee farms across Southern California based on what they learned at Good Land Organics, their farming operation atop Farren Road where the Ruskeys also tested now-popular exotic crops such as caviar limes and dragon fruit.

Frinj expanded quickly after its 2017 founding before having to restructure under bankruptcy in recent years. The company was back to full speed in 2026, and was the first California-grown coffee grower to ever compete in the Dubai Coffee Auction last month.

“We got California coffee showcased as a world-class coffee with the best coffees in the world,” explained Ruskey in an email on January 26 after the competition. “Our washed Geisha stood out for flavor and cleanliness in the cup, and may have called it the best in the expo. We acquired some new interested buyers from other parts of the world who appreciate the coffee craftsmanship that we do at Frinj.”

He was able to sell his beans for $356 per kilogram to Japan’s Phylocoffee, which is owned by a renowned brewer named Tetsu Kasuya. “We will work with Kasuya on how he presents the coffee to the world,” said Ruskey two weeks ago.

They leave behind three teenage children and a large community of friends and farmers from Santa Barbara and beyond that’s in shock at the news. We will update this story as more news comes to light.

To contribute to the GoFundMe page to support their children, click here.