Inundated by the excellent and innovative wines of Santa Barbara County and the greater Central Coast, it’s easy even for wine professionals to forget how much excitement is going on across the globe, where boundaries continue to get blown away even in the most ancient regions.

By far the best way to get a taste of the never-ending revolution of modern winemaking is during one of “portfolio tastings” hosted on East Haley Street at The Factory, the event space operated bySatellite S.B. proprietor Drew Cuddy. (You may have been there for the Natural Coast Wine Festival, the fourth annual edition of which goes down on Sat., Apr. 25. Get tickets at naturalcoastwinefest.com.)

Scenes from a recent portfolio tasting at The Factory on East Haley Street. Credit: Courtesy

Since 2024, Cuddy has invited distributors to pour wines for both wine industry professionals (free, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and then the general public from 4 to 7 p.m., where the $10 fee includes a snack and the chance to taste dozens of wines at your own, self-poured pace. (Satellite wine club members are free.)

To be very clear, this is not a normal opportunity, as distributors typically pour directly for one restaurant owner at a time in a private setting, and then dump the leftovers down the drain. Instead, The Factory’s portfolio tastings benefit all involved.

Distributors can meet with reps from multiple restaurants, bars, hotels, and retailers in one place rather than visiting each location. Those commercial wine buyers, meanwhile, get to see a wider range of wines and do not have to schedule multiple tastings at their establishments.

Best of all, the rest of the wine-loving world can come in after the workday and experience bottles that are otherwise nearly impossible to find. If you like something, you may purchase bottles at presale discounts, which can be picked up later at Satellite S.B.

“With our new space at The Factory, I decided to open up the event space to my favorite wine portfolios, which are almost never seen in Santa Barbara,” explained Cuddy, who used to have to travel to Los Angeles or San Francisco to try these wines. “It’s a unique format for Santa Barbara and, I think, pretty much anywhere. We want to be the home of wine exploration and education in Santa Barbara!”

I asked Cuddy for more details about this special, Santa Barbara–only experience. The next two are on March 4 with Culture Wine Imports from South Africa and on March 11 with Fabian Jouves and Benjamin Taillandier from Zev Rovine Imports.

When did you start these tastings?

We started these tastings as an experiment back in early 2024 with an awesome and pretty exotic import portfolio called Black Lamb, and a dream was born! I can’t believe it, but we’ve hosted 20 of them since 2024.

What sets them apart?

As a former wine rep, industry wine buyer, and enthusiast, I’ve always preferred tasting wines in a casual and more self-guided setting where I can taste back-to-back in an efficient and cohesive style. You can experience wine and a wine portfolio so much more clearly by tasting dozens of wines in context with one another.

It’s so important to me to get people (both pros and enthusiasts alike) touching and tasting wine. The industry is struggling, and wine can be so expensive, so why not do something radically different? Give people an opportunity to touch and taste a ton of wines from the best portfolios all at once, with snacks, for just $10. It’s literally the best mid-week activity I could imagine for this community.

What can first-timers expect?

We usually get 24 to 60 bottles to taste! You’re handed a tasting glass, a spittoon, and an order card formatted like a dimsum menu. The tasting is self-directed, with our team and wine reps on hand to answer any questions about the wines. Wines are available to order that night only for 15 to 35 percent off our normal retail prices, and can be picked up the following week.

Why should Santa Barbara wine lovers seek out bottles beyond our own backyard?

Whether professional, enthusiast, student, wannabee wine-o, or complete novice, these tastings are for the community to experience wine in a new way that’s unusually broad, unrestricted, and personal. I think the best experiences with wine, at least outside of the winery and vineyard, are when we get to touch bottles, talk with experts, keeping it fun and casual.

It’s my dream wine-tasting format and a complete gift from our suppliers for the S.B. community. I invite everyone in the city to come out and try one. We’d love to keep them going. We want to take the mystery and pretentiousness out of wine. So if you’ve got $10, come dive in. I’ll even serve you all you can eat popcorn!

The next two Factory tastings are on March 4 with Culture Wine Imports from South Africa and on March 11 with Fabian Jouves and Benjamin Taillandier from Zev Rovine Imports. Follow online at @thefactory_sb and satellitesb.com.