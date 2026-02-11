Stay up-to-date with all things film fest by subscribing to our Dispatches from SBIFF newsletter featuring
The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Wednesday, February 11th:
- NARRATIVE SHORTS 4 – HEROISM & RESILIENCE – 8:00am @ Film Center 1
- VERSALLES – 11:00am @ Film Center 1 with Writer/Director Andres Clariond
- A WOMAN’S WORK – 11:20am @ Film Center 2 with Writer/Director A. R. Ephraim
- DOCUMENTARY SHORTS 3 – ARTISTS & IDEALISTS – 11:40am @ Film Center 3
- TOUGH OLD BROADS – 12:00pm @ Riviera Theatre with Director Stacey Tenenbaum, Subject Katherine Switzer, Subject Sharon Farmer
- TWO UGLY PEOPLE – 12:20pm @ Film Center 5 with Writer/Director Peter Skinner
- ARTISTS IN RESIDENCE – 2:00pm @ Film Center 1 with Director Katie Jacobs
- NATURE SHORTS – ENVIRONMENT & SUSTAINABILITY – 2:20 @ Film Center 2
- ON THE END – 2:40pm @ Film Center 3 with Writer/Director Ari Selinger
- IN THE HAND OF DANTE – 3:00pm @ Film Center 4 with Writer/Director Julian Schnabel
- UNTETHERED: A WILDLY DIFFERENT NORMAL – 3:00pm @ Riviera Theatre with Director Aymie Majerski, Subject Ellen Bradley, Producer Marijke Woodruff, Cinematographer Shannon St. George, Editor Jaime Meyers Schlenck
- THE OZU DIARIES – 5:00pm @ Film Center 1 with Director Daniel Raim and Producer Yuki Machida
- NARRATIVE SHORTS 5 – LIVING YOUR TRUTH – 5:20pm @ Film Center 2
- ALL OF THE ABOVE – 6:00pm @ Film Center 4 with Director Allison Walsh, Producer Lily Qi, Subjects Lily Kaya, Theresa Sheridan, Gretchen Cozine, John Camardella
- ETERNAL STOKE – 6:00pm @ Riviera Theatre with Producer Sean Maurer & Subject Chloe Brown
- ABRIL – 6:20pm @ Film Center 5 with Writer/Director Hernan Jimenez & Actress Maricarmen Merino
- NARRATIVE SHORTS 1 – FARAWAY LIVES – 8:00pm @ Film Center 1
- AMERICAN PACHUCO: THE LEGEND OF LUIS VALDEZ – 8:20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director David Alvarado
- SANTA BARBARA DOCUMENTARY SHORTS – 8:40pm @ Film Center 3
- THE COST OF HEAVEN – 9:00pm @ Film Center 4 with Writer Director Mathieu Denis
