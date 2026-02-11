Stay up-to-date with all things film fest by subscribing to our Dispatches from SBIFF newsletter featuring

daily reports of what happened last night, and previews of what’s next at the

Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Subscribe here.

Santa Barbara Independent is a proud sponsor of SBIFF’s Audience Choice Award.

Don’t forget to vote for your favorite films.



The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Wednesday, February 11th: