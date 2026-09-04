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Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man following a felony assault incident near a homeless encampment along Highway 101.

On Thursday, September 3, 2026 at approximately 8:17 pm, deputies responded to the area near southbound Highway 101 and the Sheffield Drive on-ramp after receiving a 911 call reporting that a woman was being threatened and that an attempt had been made to set her on fire.

When deputies contacted the victim, they learned that she had been at a nearby encampment with her boyfriend, 47-year-old Jason Tucker. During an argument, Tucker allegedly swung a large wooden stake at the victim’s head while threatening her.

The victim fled the encampment and called 911. Tucker allegedly followed her, threatened to kill her before law enforcement arrived, and poured Tiki torch lighter fluid on her, causing her to fear for her life.

Sheriff’s deputies along with California Highway Patrol and California State Parks conducted an extensive search of the steep and rugged terrain surrounding Ortega Hill but were initially unable to locate Tucker.

On Friday, September 4, 2026, at approximately 3:05 a.m., deputies returned to the encampment and located Tucker. He surrendered and was arrested without incident.

Tucker was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for felonies including assault with a deadly weapon, assault with caustic chemicals or flammable substances, criminal threats, and intimidating or attempting to prevent a victim or witness from reporting a crime. He is being held on $100,000 bail. The victim was provided medical attention at the scene.