The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Friday, February 13th:
- TOUGH OLD BROADS – 8:00am @ Film Center 1 with Director Stacey Tenenbaum
- ETERNAL STOKE – 8:20am @ Film Center 2 with Producer Sean Maurer and Subject Chloe Brown
- DOCUMENTARY SHORTS 1 – FALLOUTS & FRAILTIES – 9:00am @ Film Center 4
- AMERICAN PACHUCO: THE LEGEND OF LUIS VALDEZ – 11:20am @ Film Center 2 with Director David Alvarado
- #VIRAL – 11:40am @ Film Center 3 with Director King Bai & Producer Junichi Nakano
- NARRATIVE SHORTS 7 – FESTIVAL CIRCUIT FAVORITES – 12:00pm @ Film Center 4
- THE COST OF HEAVEN – 12:00pm @ Riviera Theatre with Writer/Director Mathieu Denis
- ASCO: WITHOUT PERMISSION – 12:20pm @ Film Center 4 with Director Travis Gutiérrez Senger
- SHAKTI – 2:00pm @ Film Center 1 with Writer/Director Nani Sahra Walker
- IN THE ROOM – 2:20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Brishkay Ahmed, Nelofer Pazira-Fisk, Mozhdah Jamalzadah, Vida Samadzai, Sahar Parniyan
- SANTA BARBARA DOCUMENTARY SHORTS – 2:40pm @ Film Center 3
- TWO UGLY PEOPLE – 3:00pm @ Film Center 4 with Writer/Director Peter Skinner
- WHAT WE CARRY – 5:00pm @ Film Center 1 with Subject Kat McDermott, Director Jessie Anthony, Subject Katrinka Scott
- NATURE SHORTS – ENVIRONMENT & SUSTAINABILITY – 5:40pm @ Film Center 3
- OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD: THE FIRST CORAL REEFERS – 6:00pm @ Film Center 4 with Director/Producer John H. Cunningham & Producer Ted E. Haynes
- SELL YOUR HOUSE – 6:20pm @ Film Center 5 with Producer Deborah Lee Smith, Executive Producer Brad Blondheim, Executive Producer Clayton Wolflick
- VERAILLES – 8:00pm @ Film Center 1 with Writer/Director Andres Clariond
- BOOKENDS – 8:20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Mike Doyle & Writer/Actor Noam Ash
- NARRATIVE SHORTS 3 – PERILOUS JOURNEYS – 8:40pm @ Film Center 3
- STAND BY, MOTHER – 9:00pm @ Film Center 4 with Writer/Director Kerrilee Gore, Actor Dakota Lotus, Actor Emmett Long, Compser Bobby Tahouri
