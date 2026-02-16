Strong winds and heavy rains arrived in Santa Barbara County on President’s Day, downing several trees in the Goleta area and forcing a temporary closure of Highway 101 near Fairview Avenue after a large eucalyptus fell across all southbound lanes, over the median, and into the fast lane on the northbound side.

California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire crews reported the downed tree on Highway 101 around 9:30 a.m. The entire southbound side is expected to remain closed through much of the afternoon to allow for cleanup, while the northbound side has two lanes open to traffic as of 1 p.m. Monday. Authorities are asking drivers to be cautious navigating the area

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch in Santa Barbara county effective through 9 p.m. Monday evening. A wind advisory was also issued earlier in the morning, with southwest winds ranging from 20 to 35 miles per hour, and gusts of up to 55 miles per hour expected through 6 p.m. Monday.

Crews worked to clean up a downed eucalyptus tree that fell across Highway 101 near Fairview Avenue in Goleta on February 16. | Credit: SB County Fire

More downed trees in Goleta and near Summerland forced roadways to be closed or diverted temporarily. Several minor spinoffs and collisions were reported in Santa Barbara and Goleta, though no injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service forecasts more rain through Monday, with possible thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Rainfall meters registered rates as high as half-an-inch an hour earlier on Monday morning, with consistent rains expected at a rate of about a quarter-inch an hour through the evening.

At around 12:30 p.m. the National Weather Service issued an updated special weather statement, reporting “strong thunderstorms” with gusts upwards of 50 miles per hour recorded through Doppler radar systems just northeast of Santa Maria. These storms could bring strong winds that can “knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects,” the message stated.

Residents in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Isla Vista, Summerland, Goleta, Hope Ranch, and the areas near the San Marcos Pass, Mission Canyon, Lake Cachuma, Cuyama Valley, and the Santa Barbara Airport should remain cautious and consider seeking shelter until the storm passes.