Roots reggae goes beyond the genre with Soul Majestic, as the ensemble was born and raised in Santa Barbara. They are taking it back to their roots on the SOhO stage this weekend. Joined by Selecta 7 and Knolij Tafari, the evening will be filled with reggae beats, uplifting messages, and danceable grooves.

“Soul Majestic always comes with the roots,” said lead vocalist, Eric Iverson.

Though the roots reggae genre is the foundation of their sound, the group draws from a diverse library of music. Known for electrifying live performances, Soul Majestic has accrued a loyal following and respect in the reggae world. With messages of love, resilience, and spiritual connection, Soul Majestic bridges chemistry on the stage and community in the crowd. The band consists of Oriana Sanders, Jay Sweeta Marcelino, Jayme Arredondo, Brian Jarvis, David Lyons, Eric Iverson, and Seth Theodore.

They will be joined by Selecta 7, who will be deejaying his own set alongside Knolij Tafari, and Soul Majestic will be doing two full sets of music for the evening at SOhO.

“Its an honor to play such a great local venue, and they always treat us like family,” said Iverson.

Canopy Club and PAKA are presenting the evening, which will take place on Saturday, March 14, at the famed Santa Barbara SOhO Lounge. Doors are at 7:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 9 p.m.

“The atmosphere at our shows is joy, love, good times, connection, and gratitude,” said Iverson.

Soul Majestic invites you to groove with them for this special homecoming evening. Tickets can be purchased at sohosb.com.