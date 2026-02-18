Go Beast Mode for Santa Barbara Burger Week 2026

Return to top

Santa Barbara Burger Week 2026

Can You Eat All Four Dozen $10 Burgers

from February 19 to 25?

By Indy Staff | February 19, 2026

Illustration credit: Ben Ciccati

The Burger Week beast cannot be tamed.

After the Independent unleashed this weeklong dining deal back in 2017, its appetite steadily grew, swallowing more and more restaurants each year that were eager to share their handheld creations with Santa Barbara’s drooling droves.

This year, we even attempted to put a limit on participating restaurants at 35, but the hunger would not be contained by such a cage.

Instead, the 2026 edition of Burger Week features a whopping 41 establishments selling nearly four dozen different burger, or burger-esque, creations. There are plenty of crispy smashies and thick quarter-pounders with various accoutrements, but also a smattering of non-beef, seafood, and veggie options as well.

No matter their flavor combinations, they’re all being sold for just $10 from Thursday, February 19, through Wednesday, February 25. That price usually just includes the burger — not the tax or tip or fries or soda, although there are some exceptions highlighted in the profiles below. There may be additional availability rules depending on each establishment, and we’ve tried our best to include those as well.

Knowing that little goes better with a burger than some suds, we’ve once again enlisted Validation Ale as the “Official Beer of Burger Week.” Expect to find their ales being served alongside burgers at multiple restaurants.

We definitely want to see you taming this beast, so make sure to enter our “Snap. Share. Win!” contest for the best photos taken during the week.

Simply take a picture of your burger, share to Instagram with the hashtag #sbindyburgerweek, and then tag @sbindependent. Each photo serves as an entry for the chance to win a $25 restaurant gift card. For an extra entry, snap another photo with a Validation Ale beer, and make sure to tag the restaurants in your post.

Happy burgering!

Created by Sam Gutentag

Pesto Caprese Burger (left) and Pesto Chicken Burger | Credit: Matt Kettmann



Arnoldi’s Café: Bocce Burrata Parm Pesto Chicken Burger & Bocce Burrata Pesto Caprese Burger



You won’t be getting any beef if you opt for either the Bocce Burrata Parm Pesto Chicken “Burger” or its caprese-inspired vegetarian sister at Arnoldi’s Café. But what you do get at this classic red-sauce joint that’s been serving since 1937 is the ambiance of an Italian wedding in a lush garden as bocce balls roll and Domenico Modugno sings.

“It’s a garden, so why not make it nice?” asked Sara Skrinski, who took over the restaurant when her father died unexpectedly in 2024. She’s brought ambiance to the backyard, cleaned up inside in subtle ways, and amplified the events business. Even Mondays are busy now.

As for the burgers, you won’t miss the beef anyway, as the thick, house-baked ciabatta that envelops these sandwiches provides a satisfyingly hearty chew. The poultry option is a chicken parm sando with basil pesto and burrata, its red, green, and white colors reminiscent of the Italian flag. The veggie option trades the meat and red sauce for heirloom yellow and red tomatoes, allowing the pesto and sharp parmesan to take on an even more starring role.

These are the work of Chef Edgar Pachuca, who started working at Arnoldi’s as a dishwasher when he was at Santa Barbara High. “He’s quite talented,” said Skrinski, who suggested that their Sunday lunch might be an epic time to try the burgers out.

—Matt Kettmann

Dine-in only, Available 5p.m. daily and starting at 12:30 p.m on Sun. 600 Olive St.; (805) 962-5394; arnoldis.com; @arnoldiscafesb

Credit: RJ Enriquez



S.B. Biergarten: Pesto Mozzarella Burger



Full disclaimer: I work at Biergarten. Every shift, without fail, I get our classic Smatty Burger.

So, when I found out we were not doing the Smatty for our first-ever Burger Week, I was disappointed. Offended, even. Instead, I learned, we were going to do some new smashburger, rolled out just for this week.

But when I bit into this brand-new Pesto Mozzarella Burger — a food-fusion I’d never tasted before — I was kicking myself. I should have never doubted our kitchen. It was delicious.

It’s a twist on caprese salad, with extra beef. Two smashed patties are topped by fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, arugula, a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette, and a dollop of pesto. It even comes with fries, which normally adds a few dollars to the bill.

Creators Jared Hurtado and Pedro Ramirez were inspired by the flavors of Italy — and our Italian coworker, Danial, who’s always chefing in the kitchen.

“We wanted something fresh, not too heavy,” Hurtado said.

It was about time that Biergarten participated in Burger Week. And it’s a knockout. Pair it with a pilsner for a beautiful Italian-American meal right in the heart of the Funk Zone.

—Callie Fausey

11 Anacapa St.; (805) 414-1773; hsbbiergarten.com; @sbbiergarten

Credit: George Yatchisin



The Blue Owl: Thai Basil Cheeseburger



It seemed a good sign when the restaurant owner said, “We tried to come up with a special for Burger Week, but nothing beat our usual.”

And then, when Blue Owl owner Nadia Ajlouni set that Thai basil cheeseburger down in front of me, I knew she wasn’t blowing smoke. As I delightedly dove in, Ajlouni spotted the smile growing on my face and said, “The meat itself — it speaks.”

And how: in a sonorous voice of spice, thanks to green curry not just sitting atop the patty but being infused in the meat itself. But wait, there’s more — a brilliant blend of flavors from basil mayo, caramelized onions, sautéed bell peppers, a fried egg (soft but not sopping), and melted American cheese on a toasted brioche bun. You even get a choice of chips or a side salad.

The Blue Owl has grown into a hip community hang — music, open mics, etc. — over the six years Ajlouni has owned the spot, but its heart has always been its affordable, delectable, diverse menu. This is its first Burger Week; Burrito Week was such a hit that its item, the vegan Sweetheart Burrito, became a best-selling staple. Hint, hint.

—George Yatchisin

5 W. Canon Perdido St.; (805) 705-0991; theblueowlsb.com

Credit: Erin Lynch



The Brewhouse: Pub Burger



Opened on May 26, 1998, on West Montecito Street, The Brewhouse is the oldest active brewery in Santa Barbara with a full bar — and a local favorite for bold, satisfying pub fare.

Their Brewhouse Pub Burger is made with a quarter-pound grilled patty topped with crispy onion, dill pickles, special sauce, and their signature pub cheese. The cheese sauce blends American cheese, the brewery’s Helles lager, cream, and house-made habanero paste for a rich, slightly spicy kick. That touch of heat enhances the flavor of the Helles and perfectly complements the melted cheese.

“We wanted to create something that would stand out,” said owner Grant Danely. And stand out it does. The Pub Burger eats like a burger-nacho combo, messy in the best way and impossible to leave unfinished.

Pair it with a pint of Helles lager or the West Beach West Coast IPA. Stop by for happy hour daily from 4 to 6 p.m., take advantage of free kids’ meals on Tuesdays (with purchase of a regular entrée, through the end of March), and enjoy the newly updated outdoor seating area.

—Erin Lynch

229 W. Montecito St.; (805) 884-4664; sbbrewhouse.com; @sbbrewhouse

Credit: Matt Kettmann



Caya Restaurant at The Leta Hotel: The Sal-apeño Burger



“Do you need anything else?” the waitress asked while dropping my Sal-apeño Burger off on the sunny patio of The Leta Hotel’s Caya Restaurant, steps from both the bar and the pool. “Maybe a box,” I replied, “because I probably won’t finish.”

Then I tore into the beefy heap of Wagyu on a brioche bun, topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and, most consequently, the chipotle aioli, jalapeño, onion strings, and fried egg. It was immediately crunchy and subtly spicy, its satisfying char slaked in the creaminess of the runny yolk.

This is the creation of Salvino Salvador, who’s cooked at this hipsterized Goleta inn for three years. That’s just the latest stint in his three decades of cooking around town, from the Wine Cask and San Ysidro Ranch to Eureka! and Piatti, where he spent 21 years. Hence the “Sal”-apeño. It was his call to add an egg at the last moment, believing that the earlier taste tests “needed something more.”

It did the trick. I did not, after all, require a box for the burger. It was gone.

—Matt Kettmann

Dine-in only. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 5650 Calle Real, Goleta; cayarestaurant.com; @cayarestaurant

Credit: Richelle Boyd



Corner Tap: Pretzel Burger



If you frequent the Mesa shopping center that surrounds the intersection of Cliff Drive and Meigs Road like I do, you’ve likely noticed Corner Tap lit up every night. For Burger Week, its managers Danielle Therrien and George Alexiades are playing off the pretzel and sliders already on their menu to serve the exclusive Pretzel Burger.

This comes out hot and melting, so you’ll want to dig in. And after your first bite, you won’t want to stop.

The beef patty is battered in beer cheese dripping out of the sides, topped with crispy bacon, and filled with arugula and tangy house-made mustard. The toasted pretzel bun holds its shape with each bite, adding the perfect amount of salt to keep up with the zingy mustard and peppery arugula. You can add on some crispy bar-style waffle fries (for an added cost) and pair the burger with one of the many beers they have on tap, too.

For the perfect evening, post up in front of a fire pit and enjoy this meal on the Mesa.

—Richelle Boyd

1905 Cliff Dr., Ste. F; (805) 690-2739; sbcornertap.com; @cornertapsb

Credit: Lorena Casas



Cristino’s Bakery: Classic Bacon Cheeseburger and French fries



Though best enjoyed in moderation, there are occasions where the only thing appropriate to eat is a juicy cheeseburger. The Monday after the Super Bowl is one such instance where a burger is not only appropriate, but medically necessary. That afternoon, while paying for the previous nights’ sins, I enjoyed what could be considered the platonic ideal of the “medicinal cheeseburger” from Cristino’s Bakery in Goleta.

Classic and delicious in every sense, their burger features a juicy beef patty, crispy bacon, crunchy lettuce, cheddar cheese, house sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and onions. They say a good bun is hard to find, but not at Cristino’s, where the star of the show is the homemade brioche bun. The burger is served with a side of lightly seasoned, perfectly crunchy fries.

Tucked in an unassuming nook under the shadow of the SBA air traffic control tower, I watched a steady stream of folks picking up their orders. Some were coming straight from the beach, surfboards in tow. Others were coming from job sites, trucks loaded with tools. You want to eat at the right spot? Find where the locals go.

The burgers are takeout only and are best enjoyed ASAP, preferably piping hot and on the hood of your car, or in the bed of your truck. Take my word for it; it’ll cure what ails you.

—James Sinclair

Takeout only. 170 Aero Camino, Goleta; (805) 455-6900; cristinosbakery.com; @cristinosbakery

Credit: Tyler Hayden



Crushcakes & Café: El Diablo Burger



The idea for Crushcakes & Café came to Shannon Gaston during deep mediation at a yoga retreat. Nearly 20 years later, the cupcakes, the coffee, the food, and the cozy restaurant that hums with inclusivity still draws crowds and large catering orders, thanks to a menu that embraces the spice of life. Speaking of spice, Crushcakes’ El Diablo burger — a house-made turkey patty with melted Jack cheese, jalapeños, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and spicy house aioli on a grilled brioche bun — brings the perfect amount of heat: enough to tingle those tastebuds without making you sweat. Normally I’m a beef burger person, but I found the turkey flavorful, succulent, and — with fewer calories — a lovely excuse to end lunch with a cool vanilla-bean cupcake.

—Tyler Hayden

1315 Anacapa St., (805) 963-9353; 5392 Hollister Ave., (805) 845-2780; crushcakes.com; @crushcakescafe

Credit: Madeline Slogoff



Dang Burger: Single Dang & Single Hot Dang



Embracing the simplicity of old school with new twists, childhood friends Gil Craddock and Emery Hickenbotham created Carpinteria’s popular smashburger joint in 2020 before finding a permanent home in Sunburst Wine Bar three years later. Dang Burger exudes a homey, carefully curated feeling right away, with its vintage-inspired flat brims and tees and hand-picked selection of craft ales and sodas. This thoughtful selection remains consistent right down to the menu, offering signature singles, doubles, dogs, and fries.

The ambience — rustic wood-lined interior, bustling patio filled with friendly chatter — is inviting, and the service is fast, as my Single Dang was quickly ready. The three-ounce, grass-fed Santa Carota patty — topped with grilled onions, New School American cheese, secret sauce, homemade pickles, shrettuce, and tomato — was light and flavorful from the first bite, proving compact and intact all the way to the last bite. The Martin’s potato bun was toasted to a golden crisp, perfectly balanced between crispy and airy. Those seeking heat can go for the Single Hot Dang, with adds charred poblano, sauteed jalapeño, and herby, spicy mayo to the mix.

No matter which dang will do you, they’re perfectly sized bites to share with friends and family on one of the picnic-style patio tables.

—Madeline Slogoff

5080 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria; dangburger.com; @dang.burger

Credit: Brandi Rivera



Dave’s Dogs: Backyard Smashburger



Since 2017, Dave’s Dogs has been serving up hand-dipped corn dogs, hamburgers, and other family favorites in the Turnpike Shopping Center. For Burger Week, Dave Reynoso is serving up the Backyard Smashburger, where the smashed beef patty (or vegetarian option) is smothered in American cheese, dill pickle slaw, and house “dirty” sauce on a brioche bun. It’s the perfect amount of meat, with that crunchy slaw adding extra texture and flavor boosts.

Dishes like this win many fans from near and far — the woman in front of me said I must try the corn dog, while another customer said he lives out of the area but always stops at the shop. Despite him suffering a stroke last summer, Reynoso and his wife, Cynthia, are expanding their family-owned business south to Ventura (opening very soon) and north to Santa Maria, where they’ll open in a few months.

And don’t let the proximity to San Marcos High School divert you! There is usually a lunch rush, but Dave’s top-notch staff is ever-ready to handle the influx. And if you really want to treat yourself, head across the parking lot to Dave’s Drip House for a shake or funnel cake.

—Brandi Rivera

199 S. Turnpike Rd., Ste. 104; davesdriphouse.com; @davesdriphouse

Credit: James Sinclair



Dom’s Taverna: Basque Tavern Burger



Whether it’s an Olympic figure skater gracefully landing an aerial feat or a film director pulling off a deft camera maneuver, one indication of mastering an art form is making the complicated appear simple. Take the Basque Tavern Burger at Dom’s Taverna.

On paper, the ingredients are anything but simple: a halal lamb patty imported from New Zealand, Picon blue cheese from northern Spain, saffron aioli, and a balsamic onion jam. It’s a testament to chef Dom Crisp’s culinary craftsmanship that all these flavors work together in such complementary ways.

The lamb patty is light and fresh, while the saffron aioli brings an additional brightness to the dish. The balsamic onion jam marries perfectly with the richness provided by the blue cheese — think zesty and creamy, not so much stinky or funky.

This burger was inspired by a recent collaboration with Dang Burger, and Crisp hopes it will stick around on the menu come springtime. But just in case, don’t miss it during Burger Week — mind you, lunch service only, no modifications. But trust me, you’re not going to want to change a thing about this burger.

—James Sinclair

Lunch and dine-in only. Wed.-Sun., noon-3 p.m. 30 E. Victoria St.; (805) 724-4338; domstaverna.com; @domstaverna

Credit: Nick Welsh



Downtown Eats: Guac Smash



The Guac Smash doesn’t overwhelm with size or volume, but it proves, yet again, that size doesn’t matter. It’s really the taste that counts.

Architecturally ambitious, the Guac Smash consists of two smashed beef patties, seared to perfection and tasting like, well, real meat as opposed to something from the freezer burn ward of the walk-in cooler. The burgers rest upon a lattice of bacon strips with enough meat on the bone to keep you gnawing for more.

Giving the concoction a slightly challenging slip-slidery vibe are the avocado slices, grilled onions, cheese, and tomato slices — nice touch — on the bottom. Adding just enough zing are the semi-grilled jalapeño pepper slices. You might want to ask for extra napkins or eat with a knife and fork if you don’t mind people laughing at you. The whole thing stacks up nicely, with the brioche-adjacent potato buns working overtime to carry the load.

Downtown Eats is the new face of S.B. Food Connection, which closed on Milpas Street soon after this location opened on the 600 block of State Street. It’s located on the rear patio of M. Special, serving the wooden picnic tables that just scream to be eaten in, perhaps with a pint to wash it down.

—Nick Welsh

Available noon-7p.m. 634 State St.; (805) 869-6384; mspecialbrewco.com/

downtown-eats; @downtowneats_sb/

Credit: Callie Fausey



Eureka!: American Burger & Signature Fries



I think it was Albert Einstein who said, “Don’t mess with perfection.” So, for this year’s Burger Week, Eureka! is sticking with their all-American staple.

It’s one of those extra-tall burgers that requires you to unhinge your jaw, but it’s worth it to taste every morsel. A picture-perfect grilled red onion is complemented by the classic lettuce, tomato, pickles, and American Swiss, topped with special sauce. And, like any true American meal, it comes with their signature fries on the side.

Everything is made in-house, from their secret sauce to their grilled onions, said general manager Christopher Canel. “It shows what Eureka is,” Canel said. “We put our name on it.”

And what is Eureka!? A chic American eatery with friendly staff and a full bar, serving handmade food with locally sourced ingredients. You don’t need to be a genius to know that this meal is a steal.

—Callie Fausey

Dine-in only. 601 Paseo Nuevo; (805) 618-3388; eurekarestaurantgroup.com; @eurekasantabarbara

Credit: James Sinclair



Finch & Fork: The Broken Yolk Smashburger



Listening to Executive Chef John Vasquez describe the inspiration behind his Broken Yolk Smashburger, I was charmed by his passion for the ingredients and his affection for Santa Barbara — his new home of less than a year after relocating from Austin last spring. His subtle Southern accent had me leaning into every note of his inflection.

That same melodic sensibility shows up in his Burger Week creation: a bold fried egg purée layered with the sweetness of caramelized onion in the bacon-onion jam, backed by the bright acid twang of house-brined bread-and-butter pickles, and joined by the perfect char of two smashed beef patties, ooey-gooey cheddar, crisp lettuce, and juicy tomato, all tucked into a tender Hawaiian bun. In a clever twist on the predictable fried-egg-on-top refrain, the egg appears here as a deeply seasoned sauce, ensuring the same rich flavor in every bite — no waiting until halfway through to hit the yolk.

It’s a full-on symphony of flavors that deserves a standing ovation. And a stack of napkins.

—Sarah Sinclair

Dine-in only. 31 W. Carrillo St.; (805) 879-9100; finchandforkrestaurant.com; @finchandfork

Credit: Ella Heydenfeldt



Fresco at the Market: Turkey Burger



Full transparency: I may prefer turkey burgers. A little lighter, a little less heart-attack-adjacent — but still hitting that primal, all-American burger craving. And Fresco at the Market’s version? Criminally underrated.

The house-made turkey patty is juicy and well-seasoned, crowned with melted cheese, creamy avocado, crisp lettuce, tomato, and red onion, all tucked beneath a glossy brioche bun that leans just slightly sweet and buttery. The special house sauce pulls everything together with a tangy richness, while a few pickles on the side deliver that necessary snap. It’s California-influenced comfort food — fresh, yet familiar.

Owner Jill Petrarca calls Fresco a “neighborhood institution.” After closing its longtime location, the restaurant reopened inside the Santa Barbara Public Market last July. “So much energy, very vibrant — we love being downtown,” she said. The menu draws from longtime best-sellers — the kinds of classics that star in American kitchens — alongside daily specials such as soup, quiche, and a Southern-style banana cream pudding that feels like your grandma made it.

It’s solid. It’s nostalgic. And, most importantly, it’s delicious.

—Ella Heydenfeldt

38 W. Victoria St. #102.; (805) 770-7994; fresco-sb.com; @fresco_sb

Credit: Peggy Grossman



Gala Restaurant: Tomato Chili Jam Burger



Elevating a burger from standard fare to deluxe status is sometimes all about a secret sauce. Down on the fast-food end of the burger food chain, said sauce might be a variation of Thousand Island dressing. Up in the higher echelons, as found and savored at Gala, the secret sauce comes in the form of a tomato chili jam.

An inspired blend of tomatoey richness and a pinch of tang folds into a pulpy texture, distinguishing this burger from the pack. But that key ingredient couldn’t do it alone: Perfectly cooked Angus beef, topped with a coating of provolone cheese, pickles, butter lettuce, raita sauce, and a brioche bun complete the harmonious burger package.

Gala, an accommodating restaurant across the street from La Paloma Café and near De la Guerra Plaza, is an ideal, centrally located spot to catch a burger, inside or alfresco on a warm winter’s night.

Last year’s Burger Week item boasted the secret ingredient of a fried green tomato in the mix, also worth biting into. And it’s possible to do so, as part of the Gala Happy Hour Meal, in tandem with expertly made fries and a filthy dirty martini. But the jam is an artisanal secret sauce worth going out of your way for.

—Josef Woodard

Dine-in only. 705 Anacapa St.; galasb.com; galasb.com; @galarestaurantsb

Credit: Nick Welsh



Home Plate Grill: Chimichurri Burger & Carnitas Burger



Two laws of nature: Any burger is way more than the sum of its parts, and all burgers abhor a vacuum. Both these scientific truisms — first articulated by Sir Isaac Newton in 1647 — are manifest at Home Plate, an invitingly down-home burger joint shoehorned into an off-the-beaten-path strip mall behind the 7-Eleven on Calle Real in the outer reaches of outer Goleta.

The hospitality there — warm, unbidden, and natural — makes you want to just sit and hang. The burgers make you want to come back for more.

Of the two we tried, I was most partial to the Chimichurri Burger. Along with that herby Argentinian sauce, it stars fried mozzarella cheese on top of a ground beef patty tipping the scale at one-third of a pound, plus grilled bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and the secret house sauce. Making it dance in your mouth were the jalapeño chilis — not too hot but still capable of delivering a fastball.

As for overall texture, my son said approvingly, “On point!” As for taste, he exclaimed, “Damn good!” The brioche buns were toasted just to the brink of crispness, enough to carry the load and prevent the onset of incipient sogginess.

My son found the Carnitas Burger — half-torta, half-burger, with homemade carnitas, white onion, spicy avocado pico de gallo, and chipotle cilantro sauce — even more to his liking. Sadly, Home Plate’s vibe doesn’t come in a bottle, but it’s truly the secret sauce that makes a drive all the way from downtown Santa Barbara worthwhile.

—Nick Welsh

7398 Calle Real, Ste. C, Goleta; (805) 845-3323; homeplategoleta.com

Credit: Erin Lynch



I.V. Deli Mart: Gaucho Burger



For the past 22 years, I.V. Deli Mart has been a late-night staple in Isla Vista, and nothing captures its legacy quite like the Gaucho Burger. Stacked high with two seared beef patties, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, sliced avocado, curly fries, and chipotle sauce on a fresh bun, it’s a meal that satisfies every craving at once.

Though ownership changed in 2020, the Gaucho Burger recipe remains the same — serving up a taste of nostalgia for alumni and students after long nights out. The house-made chipotle sauce, blended with fresh oranges, balances smoky heat with a subtle brightness that complements the seasoned beef and crispy fries.

A go-to meeting spot to close out I.V. nightlife, I.V. Deli Mart welcomes everyone — from students to staff and longtime locals. All produce and meat are sourced from California and Arizona for peak freshness, and every sauce is made in-house.

Beyond burgers, the deli offers international snacks and an extensive menu with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. With breakfast served all day and late-night hours until 1 a.m. (3 a.m. on weekends), they’ll always be here for you!

—Erin Lynch

To go and delivery only. 6553 Pardall Rd., Isla Vista; (805) 562-8858; ivdelimart.com; @ivdelimart

Credit: Ryan P. Cruz



Jonesy’s Fried Chicken: JFC Original



Does a burger by any other meat make for a proper bite for Burger Week? While usually I am a beef loyalist, when I heard that Jonesy’s Fried Chicken was taking part in this year’s burger bonanza, I jumped at the chance to try their JFC Original — a fried chicken sandwich that’s been the darling of the “if you know, you know” crowd since Jonesy’s opened up in a hidden corner of Old Town Goleta in 2024.

Owner Kyle Jones said the JFC Original is the “inspiration behind this whole operation,” featuring a juicy Mary’s air-chilled chicken breast dredged in a secret recipe flour mix and fried to golden, crispy perfection. The chicken breast is laid on a white French bun — Jones says he found brioche to be too sweet — and topped with house-made JFC sauce, dill pickles, and crispy shredded iceberg lettuce.

The simplicity of the ingredients lets the chicken do the talking (bawk-bawking?), and the house dredge has a strong mix of seasonings that give each bite an old-school, southern-fried flair. “Everything’s there to support the flavor,” Jones said. “Nothing’s there to obstruct.”

A few bites in, and it’s easy to see why Jonesy’s has become a local favorite in the often-crowded field of chicken sandwiches. It’s simple, juicy, tender, and cooked by somebody who absolutely understands the small details that make a meal truly memorable. Beef or not, the JFC is one of the best on this year’s list.

—Ryan P. Cruz

282 Orange Ave., Goleta; (805) 571-7060; jonesysfriedchicken.com; @jonesysfriedchicken

Credit: Courtesy



Kyle’s Kitchen: The Cheesy Pig



Everyone knows about this philanthropic burger joint, for Kyle’s Kitchen has raised more than $300,000 for numerous organizations since opening a decade ago. And for families with children younger than 12, it’s the ideal spot for a quick dinner that’s reasonably priced and won’t draw (too many) tears.

What helps Kyle’s Kitchen stand out is the home-baked, fresh brioche buns served with every sandwich. There’s something particularly special about a burger served with a pliant, slightly sweet, made-from-scratch vestibule for your meat patty.

This year’s Burger Week delight is The Cheesy Pig, a quirky name for a classic dish. It’s a cheeseburger with bacon in its most basic description, but sometimes when you’ve nailed a classic, there’s no reason to mess with it. The bacon is extra crispy, my favorite, which adds a lovely crunch to the otherwise melt-in-your-mouth cheese, lettuce, and tomato combo. The garlic aioli is generously slathered on both sides for a little tang, and that pillow-like brioche bun adds a wonderful sweetness.

Everything here is à la carte, so if you want to indulge in their signature onion strings, you’ve got to order that separately.

—Meaghan Clark Tiernan

7000 Hollister Ave., (805) 845-3436; 5723 Calle Real, (805) 845-2260; kyleskitchen.com; @kyleskitchensb

Credit: Ryan P. Cruz



Goat Tree: HC Smashburger



Just a few blocks from the waterfront at the edge of the Funk Zone, the Goat Tree is a prime location to enjoy a top-notch grass-fed burger with a view. Executive Chef Travis Watson’s HC Smashburger — as in Hotel Californian — brings together the best of all burger notes, keeping it simple with the toppings but ensuring each bite is bold, beefy, and cheesy.

It starts with a nice, thin five-ounce patty smashed on the grill until both sides have a perfect color that comes with the magical Maillard reaction. The burger then gets three melted slices of different types of cheeses — sharp cheddar, mild American, and bold Havarti — and is stacked on a toasted brioche bun with caramelized sweet Vidalia onions, house-made roasted garlic aioli, and bread and butter pickles.

The three cheeses come together as the melty star of the show, each adding a different profile that balances well with the simplicity of the pickles, sauce, grilled onions, and brioche bun. It’s burger minimalism at its finest, with none of the frills and extra veggies that end up distracting from the real reason we go to eat a burger: to fill that craving for a bite of melty, cheesy, beefy goodness.

—Ryan P. Cruz

Dine-in only. Available 7 a.m.-3 p.m. 36 State St; goattreecafe.com; @hotelcalifornian

Credit: Courtesy



Islands: Big Wave with Cheese & Fresh-Cut Fries



At a restaurant with endless burger options, Islands’ Big Wave with Cheese is a solid choice: simple, straightforward, and consistently delicious.

Developed more than 30 years ago, the Big Wave Burger withstood the test of time to remain a staple of the Islands menu — though it’s now usually almost twice the price of Burger Week. It’s topped with Tillamook cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mustard, with options of a white or wheat bun. You can substitute a house-made turkey patty or garden-burger veggie patty at no additional charge.

With an excellent TV setup and family-friendly environment, Islands is the perfect place to watch a game with your friends or have a nice family dinner. New users to the restaurant’s loyalty program who visit during Burger Week will receive free chips, guac, and salsa on their first visit and unlock an exclusive Burger Week offer for their second visit. Even more reasons to ride this wave.

—Victor Bryant

Dine-in only. 3825 State St.; (805) 946-0044; islandsrestaurants.com; @islandburgers

Credit: Emily Vesper



The Nugget: Bob’s Burger



Bob Montgomery, owner of The Nugget Bar & Grill, puts peanut butter on everything. His granddaughter, Kaila Cattaneo, recalls Thanksgivings spent eating homemade lefse — a Scandinavian flatbread — smothered in crunchy Skippy. So naturally, The Nugget’s Burger Week entry just had to feature the classic spread.

Bob’s Burger features a tender patty topped with bacon, crispy onions, grape jam, and Skippy peanut butter, served on a brioche bun with a side of pickles. It might strike you as a strange combination, but the taste is harmonious: The peanut butter complements the salty beef, and the jelly adds a note of sweetness. Pickles cut through the creaminess without overwhelming the nutty flavor.

It may not be familiar, but there’s something homey about this comfort-food mashup. That should come as no surprise, given that The Nugget is beloved by locals for its friendly atmosphere — Catteneo compares it to the bar from Cheers. Once you settle into a booth, beneath heaps of license plates and Western kitsch, you’ll be greeted like family.

So why not enjoy your burger by partaking in Bob and Kaila’s family tradition — adding a healthy dose of Skippy?

—Emily Vesper

5687 Calle Real, Goleta; (805) 964-5200; 2318 Lillie Ave., Summerland; (805) 969-6135; 892

Linden Ave., Carpinteria; (805) 576-9007; nuggetbarandgrill.com; @thenuggetofgoleta

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom



Little Bird Kitchen: LBK Burger



If you frequent the Public Market, you don’t need us (or any little birds, for that matter) to tell you that Little Bird Kitchen has been quietly killing it in the back corner of the ever-bustling foodie court.

That’s thanks to chef-owner Josh Brown, whose fast-casual eatery’s elevated, expertly executed comfort food only hints at his fine-dining background. The Bay Area transplant and SBCC culinary school grad first made a name for himself at Chad’s on Chapala before holding top spots at some of our finest restaurants such as bouchon, Seagrass, and Intermezzo.

While those bona fides might not be self-evident from a casual glance at their menu — which includes everything from sandos and salads to corn dogs, milkshakes, and wings — a closer look at the carefully curated, high-quality ingredients listed below each menu item might clue you in.

Case in point: the LBK Burger. The classic smashburger starts with a four-ounce premium beef patty cooked to order on their flat-top grill. That’s topped with a slice of New School American cheese and served atop a bed of shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, Guss’s Dill Pickles, and their signature LBK Sauce, all sandwiched between a Martin’s potato bun.

Just between you, me, and the birdies, it’s one of my favorite burgers in town (and I might have even had two).

—Jackson Friedman

38 W. Victoria St.; (805) 303-7865; littlebirdsb.com; @littlebird_sb

[Click to zoom] Surf & Turf, Birria Smashburger, and Veggie Burger | Credit: Tiana Molony



Mesa Burger: Surf & Turf, Birria Smashburger, and Veggie Burger



Mesa Burger is leaning all the way into Burger Week with three very different takes on indulgence. The headliner is the Surf & Turf, a stacked combination of beef patty, shrimp, pepper jack, jalapeño bacon, and fried jalapeños on a brioche bun with arugula and garlic aioli. It hits smoky, briny, creamy, and crunchy notes at once without feeling like a novelty act.

The Birria Smashburger brings taco-truck flavors into burger form: two crisp-edged smash patties, two slices of melted mozzarella, and house-made birria layered with diced red onion, cilantro, and tangy green tomatillo salsa. It’s rich and saucy, the kind of burger that requires extra napkins and a cold drink nearby.

For something lighter, the Veggie Burger skips imitation in favor of flavor. A veggie patty and portobello mushroom come on a vegan wheat bun with arugula, pickled red onion, and house-made hummus — earthy, fresh, and genuinely satisfying on its own terms.

—Tiana Molony

315 Meigs Rd.; mesaburger.com; @mesaburger

Credit: Emily Vesper



Padaro Beach Grill: Viva Padaro!



Locals and tourists alike flock to Padaro Beach Grill for its tasty chow and laid-back ambiance. And, of course, there’s the splendid ocean view — on Santa Claus Lane, mere feet from the sand and sea, its location just can’t be beat. Even on a mellow Monday afternoon, the joint was buzzing with young families, coworkers on lunch break, and friends catching up over beer.

Owner Will Ransone’s homemade chili con carne is a menu staple, enjoyed solo or on top of Padaro’s best-selling chili cheese fries. The restaurant’s culinary team wanted to highlight the fan-favorite chili with this year’s burger, the Viva Padaro!

A seasoned patty, shredded cheese blend, and cabbage bed make for a classic base, which is then loaded with the peppery, full-bodied chili. Crispy tortilla strips add texture, and a sour-cream spread with pickled jalapeños provides a subtle tang. The burger is served with a side of red salsa for those who want an extra kick.

A word to the wise: Tie back your hair and grab a few more napkins than you think you’ll need. This one gets messy. But don’t fear — the Viva Padaro! is perfectly seasoned and delightfully hearty. You won’t regret getting your hands dirty.

—Emily Vesper

3765 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria; (805) 566-9800; padarobeachgrill.com

Chilaquiles Cheeseburger (left) and BBQ Turkey Burger | Credit: Meaghan Clark Tiernan



The Patio Café: BBQ Turkey Burger and Chilaquiles Cheeseburger



Breakfast is served all day and pets are always welcome at this 46-year-old diner on De la Vina Street, which is open daily until 2 p.m. The café has had many iterations over the years, but its friendly staff and classic diner dishes have remained true. Owner Rosalinda Monroy renamed the spot in 2017, and the Santa Barbara native has been putting her own touch on the family-friendly spot ever since.

For The Patio’s Burger Week debut, the team is introducing two off-the-menu items: a BBQ Turkey Burger featuring a freshly ground, homemade turkey patty and American Swiss topped with BBQ sauce, grilled onions, and a homemade “secret sauce” that might remind locals of a certain drive-through burger joint off Turnpike. The soft burger bun is supplied by a baker based in Goleta, and it’s served with a bright and snappy pickle.

Prepare yourself for the Chilaquiles Cheeseburger by ordering a glass of milk in advance. The manager warned me that the salsa, which is house-made daily, always includes serrano chili peppers that vary in pizzazz each week. This one had lots! The well-seasoned beef patty is topped with salty, salsa-soaked tortilla chips that are layered atop sour cream, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato for a messy, but approachable, sandwich.

—Bex Peyton

3007 De la Vina St; (805) 687-3663; thepatiocafesb.com; @thepatiocafesantabarbara

Credit: Tiana Molony



Pascucci: Half-Pound Cheeseburger



With 33 years on lower State Street in the rearview mirror, Pascucci is stepping into Burger Week during its final season in Santa Barbara. Their half-pound burger keeps things simple: a generous beef patty with tomato, pickles, and onion, choice of cheddar or gorgonzola, and a finish of teriyaki or BBQ sauce. It’s a straightforward, unfussy burger that reflects the restaurant’s easygoing style.

And then, Pascucci will close at the end of March. “Thank you, Santa Barbara, for 33 wonderful years of your support!” owner Laura Knight said.

Consider this a gentle excuse to return — to settle into a familiar booth, order the burger your way, and take in the atmosphere while there’s still time.

—Tiana Molony

Dine-in only. 1230-A State St.; (805) 963-8123; pascuccirestaurant-sb.com; @pascuccirestaurantsb

Credit: Ella Heydenfeldt



Poké House: Spicy Tuna Slider



Let’s clear something up right away: This is not a “gimmick burger.” It just happens to be built from sushi rice and a dazzle of creativity.

Poké House’s Spicy Tuna Slider swaps the traditional bun for compacted sushi rice seasoned with furikake, wrapped snugly in a sheet of nori that keeps the whole thing impressively stable. (Yes, you can pick it up. Yes, it holds.) Inside: mixed greens, crisp cucumbers, bright cherry tomatoes, and a welcome kick of jalapeño. Then comes the star — a generous scoop of house-made spicy tuna, finished with a little extra sriracha aioli for heat.

The crunch from the crispy onions and greens, the tang of tomato, the clean freshness of the fish — it’s lighter, sharper, and, in my admittedly biased opinion, far more refreshing than a standard beef patty situation. Bonus points for that creativity.

Owner Ryan Mai said the slider was born from an in-house staff competition to design “the craziest, funnest burger concept” using existing ingredients. “We wanted to showcase the freshness of our products,” he said. The winning idea — created by team member Diana — stuck, and this is its second Burger Week run.

Who knew a poké shop could nail a burger? You learn something new every day.

—Ella Heydenfeldt

Available 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; 811 State St., Ste. D; (805) 869-2722; poke.house; @poke.house

Credit: Dave Callanan



’Que by Whiskey ’N Rye: Signature Smokehouse



“If our restaurant was a burger,” says James Glaser of ’Que, “it would be the Smokehouse.”

Enveloped in a pillow-soft toasted potato bun, this can’t-miss creation features a quarter-pound brisket/short rib patty topped with even more hickory-smoked brisket, crispy onion rings, cheddar cheese, and house-made Kansas City BBQ sauce.

The first bite explodes with an array of flavors that, unlike my kids, manage to enthusiastically play together without incident. And although I loved my side of seasoned fries with jalapeño ranch dipping sauce, I couldn’t stay away from the main course for very long.

For those in the 18-to-25 demographic, the brisket low-key spoke to me, bruh. For real. The rich smoky flavor and respect for the low-and-slow cook provided an unforgettable Public Market feast and a delicious introduction to the ’Que team’s commitment to honoring classic BBQ staples.

Do yourself a favor and saddle up to the counter this week for a truly exceptional West Coast BBQ experience.

—Dave Callanan

Dine-in only. 38 W. Victoria St., #108; (805) 869-2193; quesmokeshack.com; @quesmokeshack

Credit: Nestor Manzanares



Rinkside Café: The Danger Zone



Located inside the Ice in Paradise skating facility in Goleta, Rinkside Café offers a uniquely “icy” environment. The cafe is decorated with autographed photos of L.A. Kings hockey players, giving it a personal, nostalgic touch that’s welcoming to both casual visitors and hockey fans alike.

The menu packs just as much punch. Take the Danger Zone, a flavor-packed creation with more than 10 ingredients, each one demanding to be savored bite by bite.

With sharp precision, Chef Sean Bentley expertly shapes the burger around a smashed all-beef patty, layering on crispy bacon, guajillo aioli, melted mozzarella cheese, sizzled bell pepper, onion, and jalapeño, and a “fire sauce” with a Korean red pepper base on a sesame-seed brioche bun.

One bite in, and it’s clear this isn’t your average rink-side burger. The fresh, crunchy pickles on the side add a refreshing tang to balance the richness of the beef and cheese.

The warm service from Bentley and his business partner Mysael Valerdi made the experience even more enjoyable. And if you’re a hockey fan or not, Valerdi will give you a short history of which Kings hockey players have stepped foot in their place.

—Nestor Manzanares

6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta; iceinparadise.org; @rinksidecafe

Credit: Ella Heydenfeldt



Sama San Roque: The Parmesan Papi



Year two for Sama San Roque, and they’re not recycling last year’s magic. Enter: The Parmesan Papi — a brand-new drop, never before seen, and a worthy successor to the Sama Smash.

This one starts with a juicy four-ounce patty with crispy edges but medium-rare center, which is then layered with Tillamook Jack cheese (yes, two cheeses — stay with me), a lacy parmesan crisp, blistered roasted tomato, and a swipe of Calabrian chili aioli. It’s all tucked into a soft Martin’s potato bun that leans sweet in the best way.

The tomato brings acidity, the parmesan crisp adds a salty crunch, and the gooey cheese melts into the beef so thoroughly that the juices run straight down your hand. It’s messy. It’s rich. It’s freaking delicious.

Sama San Roque — the upper State mashup of Lama Dog Tap Room and Sama Sama Kitchen — remains one of the easiest midweek hangs in town. I ate mine while watching Olympic hockey with a hard cider in hand (their tap list is stacked), sunlight pouring in, and zero complaints.

An incredible juicy burger on a Wednesday afternoon. What more could a girl ask for?

—Ella Heydenfeldt

3435 State St.; (805) 450-8288; samasamakitchen.com; @samasanroque

Credit: Madeline Slogoff



Seoulmate Kitchen: K Bulgogi Burger



Nestled in the heart of the Public Market is newcomer Seoulmate Kitchen, whose clever name manifests in every aspect of a business infused with genuine passion. Opened in 2025 by married couple Juan Pedro and Francesca Muñoz Vaca, the menu features a thoughtful selection of Korean flavors from her heritage while he infuses classical culinary training with bold global flavors.

The booth has made a name for itself in Santa Barbara with its broad assortment of sweet, fruit-flavored matchas. Its menu of Korean cuisine staples with adventurous twists is equally remarkable. The customer service is friendly and personal, and the experience was pleasant from start to finish.

I was blown away by the K Bulgogi Burger on the first bite. Simply the savory-tangy smell of the steam from the burger was ambrosial. The brioche bun was fluffy and melted in my mouth. The bulgogi beef was tender and perfectly paired with the soft fried egg. The comprehensive burger was boldly flavorful, with the gochujang mayo and mozzarella cheese working in harmony to produce an artisanal sensation. Coupled with kimchi and cabbage slaw, the Seoulmate burger was a truly unique preparation.

—Madeline Slogoff

Dine-in only. 38 W. Victoria St. #115; (805) 869-2566; seoulmatekitchen.com; @seoulmate_kitchen

[Click to zoom] West Coast Salmon Burger (left) & Bacon and Blue Burger | Credit: Tyler Hayden



S.B. Fish Market Goleta: West Coast Salmon Burger & Bacon and Blue Burger



I’ve always found it funny that the best seafood in Santa Barbara is actually located in a Goleta shopping center. But that’s the way of the world (and lease rates), and I never mind the short drive north given the always-excellent meal waiting for me there. This week, the Hollister Avenue location of Santa Barbara Fish Market is serving up its tried-and-true West Coast Salmon Burger (fennel slaw, cured tomato, butter lettuce, Dijon aioli, brioche bun) alongside a new offering: a Bacon and Blue Burger with house-made bacon jam, caramelized onions, blue cheese, arugula, and Dijon aioli on a brioche bun. You can’t go wrong with bacon and blue cheese, but the way they do it is elevated without being fussy and lighter than the ingredients would suggest, as the jam gives the bacon flavor punch without the extra meat. —Tyler Hayden

7127 Hollister Ave., Ste. 18, Goleta; sbfish.com; @sbfishmarket



Shalhoob’s: Funk Zone Burger



Family-owned and operated for 52 years, Shalhoob’s is as deserving of a spot on Santa Barbara’s Mount Rushmore as a Yater Spoon, Harry’s martini, or McConnell’s double-scoop. And as a proud Burger Week participant, they are taking a beloved customer favorite to even greater heights in 2026.

Starting with one-third pound of incredibly high-quality beef chuck, the brand-new Funk Zone Burger is joined by hickory-smoked, thick-cut bacon; pickles; shredded lettuce; and slices of American and Tillamook cheeses on a buttered brioche bun. But the real MVP is the show-stopping house-made aioli spread that, much like The Dude’s rug (shout-out Jeff Bridges), truly brings everything together. It adds depth to the pickles, balance to the bacon, and broad smiles to the lucky eater.

Famed poet Ralph Waldo Emerson once claimed that “nothing great was ever accomplished without enthusiasm,” and the only thing more impressive than dropping Emerson in a burger review is the Shalhoob family’s full commitment to this recipe. Before it was Burger Week ready, it had to be Shalhoob family ready.

“We all taste-tested numerous versions of this burger to get it right,” reveals an exhausted Leeandra Shalhoob. Their labor of love is your gain this week, Santa Barbarians.

—Dave Callanan

Dine-in only. 220 Gray Ave.; (805) 256-7353; 5112 Hollister Ave., Goleta; (805) 880-0733; shalhoob.com; @shalhoobmeatco

Credit: Bryce Eller



Third Window: Smoked FP Ranch Wagyu Cheeseburger



Does the idea of your Wagyu beef and the wood it’s smoked on coming from the same farm sound appealing? What about a grilled onion so buttery you can barely tell you’re biting through it? If that sounds like your kind of meal, visit Third Window for this year’s Burger Week.

In a departure from the smashburger you know and love, this six-ounce, hand-shaped FP Ranch Wagyu patty is smoked over white oak — also sourced from FP Ranch, as in Fess Parker — for 90 minutes before being seared on the flat top with a whole round of grilled onion. The slow smoking process allows the rich Wagyu to retain its moisture while taking on a savory depth reminiscent of Texas brisket. All that richness is balanced with a surprisingly refreshing horseradish crema, delivering just the right amount of bite to tie everything together.

Wash it down with their incredible house-made pickles and a beer — Third Window was also voted Best Santa Barbara County Brewery by our readers — and you’re looking at a five-star meal.

—Bryce Eller

Dine-in only. 406 E. Haley St., Ste. 3; (805) 979-5090; thirdwindowbrewing.com; @thirdwindowbrewing

Credit: Rebecca Horrigan



Validation Ale: Annex Burger



As the official “Beer of Burger Week,” Validation Ale is offering a killer burger to pair with their craft suds. Typically only sold at their newer uptown location, the Annex Burger will be available at the Funk Zone as well just this week.

“The Annex Burger is our take on the timeless classic burger,” said Kaity Dean, who owns the kitchen part of the brewery with her partner, Chef Matt Marsit. “The meat is the star, with melty cheddar cheese and fresh lettuce and tomato, but it’s the best seasoned grilled onions and tangy sauce that make it the Annex Burger so special.”

While I knew Validation had a fantastic variety of ever-changing beers, I did not know that their burger was so delicious. Its perfectly seasoned ground-beef patty oozed with plenty of melted cheddar cheese, providing just the flavors you’d hope for when ordering a bar burger. Luxurious caramelized onions and a creamy Validation sauce provide the ideal savory counterpart to the fresh lettuce and tomato toppers. The toasted French bun is just the right size for an ideal bun-to-burg-to-bite ratio.

No matter your beer preferences, from lagers to hazies, seltzers to N/As, there’s an ideal beverage pairing at the ready. I was delightfully surprised by how well their flavorful and crisp Mexican lager worked with the burger.

Whether you’re enjoying your meal with a sunset over De la Vina or looking out at the tree-lined, party-people-filled streets of the Funk Zone, Validation has the lovely vibes and delicious fare to keep you posting up again and again.

—Rebecca Horrigan

Dine-in only. 2840 De la Vina St., Ste. D; 102 E. Yanonali St.; validationale.com; @validationale

Credit: Bob Wesley



The Victor: The Victor Smashburger with Fries



“Mmm-mmmm. This IS a tasty burger!” I couldn’t help channeling Samuel L. Jackson’s culinary approval from Pulp Fiction as I sank into a comfy pub chair at The Victor’s warmly lit, dark-wooded bar.

Their Wagyu-based masterwork earns every bit of that reverence. Balsamic grilled onions, tender juicy char, and molten cheddar on a pillowy bun — it’s unapologetic hedonism with no corners cut. The accompanying duck-fat-flavored fries, made in-house and dusted with rosemary and sage, are almost a meal unto themselves. A ramekin of ketchup arrives, but it feels redundant given the layers of flavor already in play.

Chef Martín Garcia, whose résumé stretches back to Santa Barbara staples such as Chase at the Beach and Cliff’s and Co., sources locally and cooks with sincere passion. That enthusiasm radiates through each member of the staff, who anticipate your needs before you voice them and offer recommendations with the confidence of people who actually eat here, not just work here.

The room seduces just as surely — burnished wood, amber light, and the kind of quiet elegance that pulls you in without ever raising its voice. The tiered multitude of outdoor patios with fire pits and hearths ablaze are unlike any restaurant in the county. Alfresco dining here is not to be missed. Have a burger.

As Jules would observe, “Now, THIS is a Royale with cheese.” —Bob Wesley

Dine-in only. Available Wed.-Sun., 5-9 p.m. 3631 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez; (805) 695-2999; thevictor.us; @thevictor_sy/

Credit: Madeline Slogoff



The Win~Dow: Double Cheeseburger with Fountain Drink



The Win~Dow made a smashing impression from the jump, its midcentury-modern design reminiscent of an old-school diner, with its scattered bar stools, pops of turquoise, and charming order-at-the-window style. Though Burger Week boasts a $10 special combo — their double cheeseburger with a drink — the Win~Dow is already affordable, and equally tasty. The L.A.-based smashburger concept made its way to Santa Barbara last spring and quickly became an Americana staple downtown.

I was greeted by Sara O’Shea, the amiable manager, who gracefully offered me a peek into Win~Dow’s wide menu selection, from burgers and fries to the fried chicken sandwich, kale salad, mint chocolate chip-dip cone, and chocolate s’mores milkshake. Though I came for the burger, I left in awe of the consistency of the menu across the board, along with the friendly disposition of the workers.

The double cheeseburger was satisfyingly tender and cheesy, paired perfectly with its golden, fresh-out-of-the-fryer French fries (purchased separately). The Win~Dow has something for everyone; foodies, bargain-seekers, or anyone looking for an elevated take on a classic burger experience.

—Madeline Slogoff

701 Chapala St.; (805) 880-2775; thewin-dow.la/santa-barbara; @thewindow.la

Credit: Christina McDermott



White Caps: The White Caps Burger



I was sold on White Caps’ burger before it entered my mouth. A generous patty resting on fresh shredded lettuce, tomato, and purple onion; dressed in melted cheese and Thousand Island sauce; and stacked with crispy bacon and pickle slices. Add the look of the perfectly laminated fresh brioche bun, and, as far as first impressions go, this burger nailed it.

“To have a good burger starts with the meat,” manager Enrique Hernandez told me.

I agree. Because while the veggies taste fresh, the Thousand Island sauce blends creamy and tangy, and the pickles balance sweet and briny, the burger itself is the star here: a juicy, flavorful, and filling half-pounder. The bacon’s smokiness adds depth to the flavor. And the bun itself has richness with the utility required to contain the generous burger.

Not too shabby for what started as a food truck selling lobster rolls. (And, yes, the Funk Zone food truck will be serving these burgers over the weekend.)

—Christina McDermott

Available dine-in only. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Teledyne campus, 6769 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Also available in the Funk Zone, Sat.-Sun., 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., from food truck near Pali Wine Co.; whitecapsbeachclub.com; @whitecapsbeachclub

Credit: George Yatchisin



Yellow Belly: Fold In the Cheeseburger



A delicious burger that’s also a tribute to sadly gone treasure Catherine O’Hara? Sign me up. Schitt’s Creek fans will no doubt recall David and Moira trying to make her family enchilada recipe, baffled by the step “fold in the cheese.”

But there’s nothing perplexing about Yellow Belly’s quarter-pound juicy patty, American cheese, bacon, homemade pickles, and a piquant, proprietary mix of Thousand Island and mustard, all on a toasty brioche bun. You get every flavor and texture you might want — meaty, juicy, sweet, sour, salty, cheesy, piggy, crunchy — in each bite. Even better, after Burger Week, it’s going to be a weekly Wednesday special.

Anyone who cherishes this neighborhood jewel gets it when co-owner Alex Keithley says, “We are a locally owned and operated business. We love to serve our community and spread our love through food and drinks.”

Come in for the friendly, family vibe (dogs, too, on the front and back patios); relish the perfectly curated 10 taps of craft beer; and burger down. For as Moira Rose might say, “A heavy salad might as well be a casserole.”

—George Yatchisin

2611 De la Vina St.; (805) 770-5694; yellowbellytap.com