Building a Burger 101

Everyone and their mom has their own opinion on how to build a burger “the right way.” We surveyed staff on some of their burger-building must-haves. Here’s the breakdown:

“Buns toasty. And a big fat smear of mayo on the bottom. Those are my only requirements. From there, we can have fun with the toppings.” —Emily Lee, Marketing & Promotions Manager

“I like mine with lots of red in it: ketchup, rare patty, bacon, red onion; and a little bit of green lettuce.” —Nathan Vived, Copy Editor

“While I love to add chopped onions, soy sauce, and even bleu cheese to my patties, I find that a loosely packed burger with just pepper and salt makes for a more memorable feast.” —Matt Kettmann, Senior Writer

“When I was a kid, my mom cooked super-duper-thin burger patties. So as an adult, I swung to the other side of the spectrum and made thick, juicy burgers that my kids dubbed ‘golf-ball burgers.’ When it comes to what goes on or in ’em, anything goes!” —Sarah Sinclair, Director of Advertising

“No meat! Veggie patty, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, lots o’ ketchup, and sautéed onions.” —Graham Brown, Digital Marketing Specialist

“If I’m adding onions, they’ve gotta be caramelized.” —Cat Kelley, Web Content Manager

“If you’re adding cheese to a burger, the only choice for me is a slice of regular ol’ American cheese. It’s the only one that melts just the right way for a burger.” —Ryan Cruz, News Reporter

“Patties baked in the oven (375 degrees for 25 min) then put in buns (add cheese), wrap in foil, and bake for three minutes.” —Terry Ortega, Calendar Editor