This year, Burger Week was “all hands on deck” when it came to trying the mountain of burgers available — you’ll notice lots of names in this year’s write-ups! One of them is our intern Nestor Manzaneres, who has also been turning out stories from our newsroom and recently jumped onto the red carpet. Joining in the fun of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Manzanares snagged an interview with Michael B. Jordan that you can watch on all of our social media platforms (@sbindependent).

What was your Burger Week experience like and what did you get to try?

Burger Week has been one of the most fun experiences of my journalism career so far. I had the chance to describe not just the flavor of the “Smashed OG” at Rinkside Café, but also each of its ingredients — how they tasted together, what they looked like, and even the story behind its creator.

What I loved most was being able to go beyond “this tastes good” and really break down the textures, the balance of flavors, and the overall experience of eating it. It made me appreciate how much creativity goes into something as classic as a burger.

What was it like interviewing Michael B. Jordan at SBIFF? What was the red carpet like, and what were some of your favorite moments from the night?

Interviewing Michael B. Jordan at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival was truly a top career moment for me. Being on the red carpet behind all the celebrities, surrounded by flashing cameras and hearing the crowd scream their names, could have been intimidating — but it was actually so exciting and surreal. There’s an incredible energy in the air at events like that.

Michael B. Jordan has such a great smile and was genuinely kind during the interaction. My favorite moment of the night was when I said, “Michael, quick question,” and he actually turned and walked over to me. I couldn’t believe it. He also mentioned that one of his favorite cast members from Sinners is Mary, which was especially interesting because she’s one of my favorites as well. That small connection made the experience even more memorable.

Nestor with his aunt Margarita (left) and mom Silvia (middle) as he gives them a tour of his university campus in Spain. | Credit: Courtesy



When did you start interning at the Independent? What got you interested in reporting from the newsroom, and do you plan to stay in journalism as a career?

I started interning at the Independent at the beginning of January. Reporting on immigration and amplifying unheard voices has always been important to me.

The newsroom at the Independent is deeply grounded in informing the community about meaningful issues, and that’s something I truly value. My dream has always been to be a journalist. Being close to communities, listening to their stories, and bringing awareness to the challenges they’re facing makes me feel connected and purposeful. I definitely plan to continue pursuing journalism as a career.

How long were you abroad in Spain, and what skills did you pick up doing social media there?

From left to right: Nestor with friends Seamus, Luke, and Matthew hiking in Spain. | Credit: Courtesy



I studied abroad in Alicante, Spain, where I volunteered for the social media website team at the University of Alicante. That experience was my first introduction to working directly with press releases.

My role involved creating social media posts about weather updates, school announcements, and local events. I translated press releases into clear, engaging posts for Instagram and other platforms. I primarily worked on the Spanish segment, but I was also asked to translate from Spanish to English for international and Erasmus students.

Since I worked remotely, press releases were sent to me, and I had to quickly and accurately translate and publish them. If updates came in after the original post, I had to revise the announcements with an “UPDATE” headline. This experience sharpened my translation skills, improved my speed under deadline, and taught me how to communicate effectively and concisely for digital audiences.

How long have you been in Santa Barbara? Are you studying at UC Santa Barbara?

I’ve been living in beautiful Santa Barbara for almost four years. I’m currently enrolled at University of California, Santa Barbara, where I’m pursuing a major in Communication with minors in Spanish and Journalism.

I’m involved in two of the main campus media organizations: I serve as a lead editor and writer at the Daily Nexus, and I’m also a general assignment reporter for UCSB TV. Both roles have helped me grow tremendously as a reporter and storyteller.

What are some of your favorite things to do in Santa Barbara?

Some of my favorite things to do in Santa Barbara include watching the sunset at Campus Point, hiking the Cold Spring Trail on Saturdays, and grabbing a Marin sandwich at South Coast Deli with my best friend.

I’m a nature lover, so I also enjoy bringing my book, The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende, to the lawn in front of The Arbor on campus and reading in the sun. Santa Barbara has such a special mix of community and nature, and I try to take advantage of that whenever I can.