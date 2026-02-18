Police Respond to Stabbing at Santa Barbara City College

[Update: Wed., Feb. 18, 2026, 7:30 p.m.] “After another check of Cliff Campus and with an abundance of caution, we will be canceling classes and closing campus this evening” due to the stabbing that took place on campus earlier today, SBCC announced in a timely warning alert sent at 7:20 p.m. Campus Safety is available to escort people to their vehicles to leave campus, and anyone on East Cliff Campus who feels unsafe can call Campus Safety for an escort at (805) 730-4200, the alert states. Police say they believe Wednesday’s stabbing was an isolated incident and that they will be releasing more information this evening.

[Update: Wed., Feb. 18, 2026, 6:55 p.m.] A timely warning alert from SBCC at 6:53 p.m. advised anyone on SBCC Cliff Campus to shelter in place if they are not already doing so. “SBCC will do another check of our campus and will have additional security available to help people leave campus,” the alert reads.

[Original Story] Santa Barbara police are responding to a stabbing that took place early Wednesday evening at Santa Barbara City College.

According to timely warnings sent out to the community following the incident, an altercation took place at 5:02 p.m. at SBCC’s Earth and Biological Sciences Building, resulting in a stab wound to one individual. One to two suspects in black hoodies were last seen heading toward the West Cliff Campus parking structure. The current condition of the victim has not been released.

As of 6 p.m., police were on scene and directing traffic away from the area. The public is advised not to approach or engage the suspects. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects should call 9-1-1.