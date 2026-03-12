UC Santa Barbara ROTC Cadet Team Wins Invite to Prestigious West Point Competition

This article was originally published in UCSB’s ‘The Current‘.

For the second year in a row, UC Santa Barbara’s Army ROTC Surfrider Battalion is headed to the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition at West Point to compete against teams from around the world. UCSB won the invite to Sandhurst by finishing second among 34 teams at the 8th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge regional competition, held in February at Fort Hunter Liggett.

“Our team has a lot of heart,” said Surf Battalion co-captain Madison Mohun, a third-year psychology and brain science major. “We bonded over countless early morning workouts and skill training. I’m talking Monday through Saturday at 6 a.m., every single week since fall quarter.”

At Sandhurst, co-ed teams will be tested on physical stamina, marksmanship, navigation, communications, first aid and other skills. The event has been held since 1967.

Mohun was also on the UCSB team that went to Sandhurst last year, a tough test of grit and game savvy she described as “equally exciting and daunting” as they navigated unfamiliar terrain against favored teams with years of competitive experience at the West Point championship.

“This year, we’re not walking in blind,” she added. “We understand the pace, expectations and the overall layout of the event. With a Sandhurst competition already under our belt, we are better prepared, more confident and positioned to be far more competitive.”

This year’s Sandhurst Military Skills Competition runs May 1–2.