“Santa Barbara is a community that’s supportive of the arts, but the black artistic community here is really small, and we wanted to do something intentional,” said artist Toni Scott about her upcoming Black History Month Art salon, Images With a Global View with Rod Rolle.

Rod Rolle | Photo: Erica Urech

“So rather than just show the work, we will also talk about our journey as artists,” said Scott. “We share the same passion of keeping stories alive and recording things that should have a place in history.”

In honor of Black History Month, artists Toni Scott and Rod Rolle will be holding a talk focusing on the power of Black creativity and the importance of archiving crucial history. Drawing on her African American and Muscogee Creek heritage, Scott’s art explores themes of memory and reconciliation. Her work challenges historical narratives and centers the Black experience through thoughtful artwork. Along with the work of Rod Rolle, a respected photojournalist who captures lived experience through a documentary lens.

Together, their work creates a dialogue about the chasm betweenephemerality in photography and permanence in sculpture — especially contributing to the discussion of Black memory.

Scott has dabbled across all mediums, ranging from sculpture to painting, installation, photography, and more, and is excited to share the breadth of her work honoring Black history. Her installations and exhibitions have been presented at the Getty Research Institute, the California African American Museum, the Cornerstone Gallery in Cape Town, South Africa, and are now making their way to Santa Barbara.

Work by Toni Scott | Credit: Courtesy

Work by Toni Scott | Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Rod Rolle



As a UCSB graduate school alumna, Santa Barbara holds a special place in Scott’s heart. She has collected fallen palm fronds throughout Santa Barbara into her work, a local and symbolic artistic expression.

“I didn’t want to pass over things that are just in our realm that should be celebrated. It was a narrative about ecology and preservation and the humanity of objects and nature that we take for granted,” said Scott.

This year marks Scott’s second consecutive year celebrating Black History Month in Santa Barbara. The California State Assembly is honoring Scott with a Certificate of Recognition for bringing the community together through art during Black History Month.

“My work honors overlooked histories and restoring dignity and monumentality and a general narrative about the black history is not behind us. It’s something that’s alive and to be celebrated,” said Scott.

Toni Scott | Credit: Courtesy

Scott hopes this talk will foster more discourse about Black creativity and visibility in Santa Barbara. “I want people to come and be lifted by the art and inspired by our stories,” said Scott.

The Independent’s own social media manager, Maya Johnson, will be moderating the event, which will take place at Elevate Gallery in La Cumbre Plaza on February 28. The event, which is free and open to the public, will run from 1 to 5 p.m., with the special artist talk running from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, see lcccasb.com