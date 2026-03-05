The Maker House in downtown Santa Barbara has secured a new lease for its beloved building, allowing them to continue to provide a space for artists across the region.

The nonprofit studio, located at 1351 Holiday Hill Road, offers an extensive array of equipment and programs, ranging from building and throwing to 3D printing with clay. They have more than eight kilns, each capable of firing at different temperatures. Maker House also offers classes, open studio time, exhibitions, and community events within its space. Younger artists can get involved too, with after-school classes, summer camps, and wheel-throwing workshops. Private rental studios will also become available with the security of the new lease. The current exhibition in their gallery space features artist and instructor Reena Bajaj.

President of the Board of Directors, Yvonne DeGraw, shared that this lease offers Maker House something it’s been missing for over a year: stability.

“Having a secure lease with our new property owners allows us to plan confidently for the future,” DeGraw said. “It gives us the ability to invest thoughtfully in improvements to our space and equipment, expand programs, and strengthen community partnerships without wondering whether we’ll need to relocate.” She went on to say that the security of the lease is “incredibly meaningful” to Maker House members, instructors, and staff.

DeGraw also emphasized the fact that it was a collective effort to secure this lease. “Maker House truly is a community effort, and the resilience, generosity, and patience of everyone involved has been remarkable,” she stated. “We are fortunate to have such a supportive and engaged arts community.”

Maker House is currently seeking applicants for its summer Emerging Artists program and multiple intern positions, both of which provide free access to the studio alongside learning opportunities.

For more information, visit makerhouse.org.