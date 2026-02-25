Our news reporter Ryan P. Cruz is always out in our community jumping on stories and reporting all the latest happenings in immigration, business, local politics, and more. But this week, Cruz headlined some other exciting news: He and partner Jun Starkey got engaged! Starkey, a journalist and editor for Coastal View News, said yes, and the two celebrated with friends, family, and loved ones who joined them for a toast.

How did you and Jun first meet? How long have you two been together?

We met through Santa Barbara City College’s student newspaper The Channels. Jun was the editor-in-chief of the paper and was among the first people to encourage me in my writing, and we instantly became best friends while covering the news on campus. During the pandemic, we had our first real date and have been together ever since.

Where did you go to pop the question, and how long had you been planning?

I had been planning this proposal for a couple of months. It was important to me to choose a place we could visit in the future, so I took her for a walk in the SBCC Lifescape Gardens/Chumash Preserve. It’s a spot we used to walk together all the time, and it has a beautiful view of the coast. It’s also protected land that can never be developed in the future, so we know it will always be there.

Jun’s a great journalist, so she knew something was coming, but I hid the details from her. I arranged for our photographer friend Ingrid Bostrom to be hiding in the trees, and some family members were nearby ready to pop out after I popped the question. Having our loved ones there to celebrate with cake and a toast made the day all the more special.

Ryan P. Cruz and Jun Starkey | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Do you think you two will have a longer engagement period, or are you ready to start planning soon? Do you think you’ll get married in Santa Barbara?

We don’t have a concrete plan, but we know for sure we want to get married here in Santa Barbara. We love this town, and there are so many great places to have a good party. We want to take our time with planning and soak in every experience over these next few months, but we are aiming for a date sometime in 2027.

What do you and Jun enjoy doing most as a couple? What are some of your favorite spots in Santa Barbara?

Since we both work a lot, we like to enjoy a day trip together as often as we can. Even if it’s just a train ride to Carpinteria or Los Angeles, we love to pretend to be tourists and hit thrift shops and eat at local restaurants. On a free day here in Santa Barbara, we like to hit a pop-up market, or we’ll find a new recipe that we can try and make together. I used to work in kitchens, so our adventures almost always involve a good meal. Our favorite spots are Your Choice Thai Restaurant (pork belly fried rice and Thai tea), Sama Sama Kitchen (chicken wings and brussels sprouts), or the trusty neighborhood El Sitio.

What are you most looking forward to now that you’re engaged?

We’re looking forward to taking the next step in our lives together. It’s been an amazing few years, with both of us growing together side by side, celebrating each other’s wins and being there for support during hard moments. I can’t wait to see how our relationship continues to grow in the future, and honestly, I can’t wait to bring our family and friends together for a wedding celebration.