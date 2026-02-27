Back in 2015, vintner Karen Steinwachs of Sea Grape Cellars spearheaded an event to celebrate the higher-than-usual percentage of women winemakers working in Santa Barbara County. The momentum only kept building over the years, becoming an official nonprofit organization, the Women Winemakers & Culinarians Foundation, and leading to more extensive gatherings.

This year, instead of grouping their parties all on one weekend, the organization is spreading events more throughout the year. The Denim & Diamonds gala, for instance, will be on April 11 while the BroBQ — hosted by the men behind these women — is on August 8.

But the eighth annual Grand Tasting — where nearly 50 female producers gather to share their bottles and bites at once — still coincides with International Women’s Day, and goes down at 27 Vines on March 7. Tickets are on sale now, so we asked Steinwachs for an update on what we can expect.

From left, Santa Barbara County winemakers Karen Steinwachs, Alice Anderson, and Alison Thomson. | Credit: Deborah Chadsey

We all know that wine is in a tight spot these days, so how are our Santa Barbara women winemakers and culinarians doing?

It’s certainly challenging. None of our costs have come down (rent, bottling supplies, tariffs) so many are putting in more hours multi-tasking than before rather than being able to hire. It feels “steady,” but visitation to the area affects both direct sales, wine club signups and retention, and our wholesale partners, both restaurants and retail wine shops.

Happily, we truly all are working as being in the same boat, together and collaboratively. We do have some new gals that will be showcasing their talents at the grand tasting, so energy is high and hope springs eternal. We are determined to hang on and ride out!

Magan Kunin of Kunin Winery | Credit: Deborah Chadsey

Tell us about the history and the mission of this event.

We inherently knew we had more women winemakers than anywhere, but were inspired by Patricia Arquette’s Oscar speech in 2015 to tell the world! A small group of us gathered that year at Sonja Magdevski’s tasting room to toast and taste, and then it just kept evolving to dinners, grand tastings with our culinarian colleagues, and a 501c3 Foundation. Very organic of course!

Our mission is to recognize female winemakers and culinarians’ craft, creativity, and leadership, and to raise up those gals just coming into our family of food, wine, hospitality and farming. Our “Winds Beneath Our Wings” initiative and upcoming mentorship and scholarship programs are the backbone of this part of the mission.

And we give back to the community with a non-profit chosen each year by all the winemakers and culinarians where we believe that donation can have a local and significant impact to that nonprofit. This year’s Grand Tasting will benefit S.Y.V. Community Outreach. They are pretty incredible: lunch for seniors, meals on wheels, checking on home-bound, domestic violence tranquility room, and more.

What’s different about the 2026 edition?

We’ve split it up throughout the year. We had our Sunday Supper in January, which was a delicious vegetarian meal prepared by Chef Brooke Stockwell and culinarian Anna Vocino — who is also the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in upcoming Pixar movie! — with wine by Samra Morris of Alma Rosa, Christi Heck of Lavender Oak, and, a new-to-us gal, Natalie Albertson of Native Bloom.

The Grand Tasting at 27 Vines on March 7 will honor International Women’s Day. Denim & Diamonds on April 11 will honor both of our 2026 Winds Beneath Our Wings ladies and bestow the Cape & Crown Award to Judy Adams for 50 years of hauling our grapes.

And then, the “men’s revenge to vegetarian Sunday Supper” — the BroBQ — is on August 8. We’re also looking at sometime in the summertime/early fall for the return of Sips and SHE-nanigans.

The spread at 27 Vines. | Credit: Deborah Chadsey

Who are some of the new participants in 2026?

On the culinary side, there’s Preaw Chamchoi from Kanok Thai, Rachel Alcocer of Miss Rachel’s Jams, and Jessica Bambach from Helena Avenue Bakery. Our newest generation of winemakers pouring for the first time this year include Jennifer Gray of Jennifer Gray Wines, Emily Myers of Eislynn, Natalie Albertson of Wildflower, and Brittney Rogers. Their energy and happiness is so great and reminds all of us that we produce products of joy.

What can first-timers expect?

I’m biased of course, but many tell us it is the best wine & food tasting. It’s in a beautiful setting at Dianne and Dan Dominguez’s 27 Vines. It’s rather intimate so there is very little crowding. And the most important difference is that each of these gals providing tastes are the actual maker of that wine or bite or taste. It’s simply a happy day of camaraderie between winemakers, culinarians, and guests.

The Women Winemakers & Culinarians Foundation’s Grand Tasting is on Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 27 Vines in the Santa Ynez Valley. Get more details and tickets at sbwomenwinemakers.com/events.