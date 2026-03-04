In last week’s wedding guide, you will have noticed that we highlighted some big anniversaries in our pages. This week, we’d like to highlight a love that’s lasted 40 years: Howard and Kim Schiffer! They first met back in 1986 on a flight together and the rest was history. Since then, they’ve been happily in love and have raised a family here in Santa Barbara.

How did you and your wife first meet?

Kim and I met on an airplane in June of 1986 (thematically it was a United flight). She walked down the aisle and was wearing a cowgirl t-shirt, cowboy boots, a saddle and boot earrings, and a woven Provence-type hat. She was hard not to notice! Fortunately, she sat behind me.

Where did you get married?

We got married in Pfeiffer Big Sur Park beneath three giant redwoods. About 50 people attended.

Do you do anything special on your wedding anniversary?

We didn’t really have a honeymoon, as I had to get back to work. Later, we went to Costa Rica. I always tell Kim I would marry her again today.

What do you and Kim do for work in Santa Barbara?

Kim is a semi-retired private chef and still does catering. I am a semi-retired CEO of Vitamin Angels, which I founded. I moved here from Oregon for a business opportunity. Kim moved here from Boulder to be with me.

What are some of your favorite things to do as a couple? Do you still travel?

We love to travel and just spent five weeks in Italy. We love being with our granddaughters Ava and Cleo, and family, going to museums, and finding fabulous restaurants.

What are some of your favorite things to do in Santa Barbara?

For years when our kids were growing up, we spent almost every weekend from May till October at the beach. We’d all be in and out of the water all day, and we ended up making a bonfire at dusk, and our son Austin (who is now the executive chef at Field & Fort (F&F) in Summerland) played his guitar by the fire. Besides F&F for breakfast, we’ve been visiting Izzie and Martin at Superica for dinner for 40 years!