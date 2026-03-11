Christine Brings Special Style to ‘The Indy’

If you flip over a over a physical version of our paper and open up the real estate section, you’ll find lots of beautiful homes for sale across Santa Barbara, lots of open houses throughout the week, and our local realtors who are selling them. You’ll also find some great sections in these pages — one you’ll find this week is The Style Specialist. Christine Cowles, a designer who owns Saltwood Interiors, is also a writer regularly featured in our real estate section. She’s got all the tips, tricks, and insider design advice delivered direct to you, our readers, all for free.

When did you first start writing for the Independent?

I began writing for The Santa Barbara Independent in 2020. My column, The Style Specialist, shares practical design advice and simple ways readers can create beautiful, functional homes inspired by our relaxed California lifestyle.

What was the inspiration behind “Style Specialist”? What are your first steps when crafting each piece?

The column grew out of the many design questions I receive from homeowners and clients who want their spaces to feel more thoughtful and cohesive. When I start writing a piece, I usually think about a common challenge, whether it’s choosing paint colors or refreshing a room, and break it down into approachable, real-world tips.

What is your background in, and what you do at Saltwood Interiors? What are some of your favorite parts of your job?

My background is quite varied! From Yosemite park ranger to development director at Santa Barbara Middle School, I’ve worked in several capacities involving fundraising and communications at organizations I love. I’m the owner of Saltwood Interiors and focus on design for residential and vacation homes. I often work with homeowners and Realtors to prepare properties for sale or guide remodels, including kitchens, bathrooms, and material selections. One of my favorite parts of the job is helping people see the potential in their homes and bringing that vision to life.

What is your design process like at work? How does it compare to your writing process?

Our design process begins with understanding how clients live in their spaces and what they want their homes to feel like. Writing is surprisingly similar — I start by thinking about the reader’s needs and then translate design ideas into clear, approachable advice.

Are you from Santa Barbara originally, or did you move here? What are some of your favorite things to do in town?

I moved to Santa Barbara in 2000 and quickly fell in love with the community, lifestyle, and (duh!) the climate. When I’m not working, my husband and I enjoy hiking, camping, kayaking and trying new recipes at home.