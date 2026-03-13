Movies are always so much better on the big screen, and so are the Academy Awards.

The Oscars are March 15, 2026 | Photo: Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

Will Sinners sweep the awards or will it be a night to remember for One Battle After Another? Is Barbra Streisand really going to sing “The Way We Were” to honor Robert Redford? Will K-Pop Demon Hunters get the audience moving, and, more importantly, what can Teyana Taylor possibly wear to top her Santa Barbara International Film Festival outfit?

You find all that and more out this weekend. Why not see the stars under the stars at the Arlington Theatre, which is hosting a free live broadcast of the 98th Academy Awards. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the show begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. Hosted by Conan O’Brien, this year’s star studded list of presenters includes Will Arnett, Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kieran Culkin, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maya Rudolph, and Zoe Saldaña. Also presenting awards are Rose Byrne, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Channing Tatum, and Sigourney Weaver.

In addition, if you really want to do it up in style, they are hosting a Red Carpet VIP Pre-Show Party beginning at 1 p.m. where guests can watch the Red Carpet Arrivals on the Courtyard’s TVs. The pre-show reception, a ticketed event, includes priority seating for the big event, a free medium popcorn and drink. Guests will also have exclusive access to the patio where they will enter on a red carpet, enjoy themed cocktails, photo ops, ballot voting along with a best dressed contest for prizes, and live music featuring DJ Ayyce.

The cost for the red carpet fun is just $20. Tickets are available at the Arlington Theatre box office and on the Metropolitan Theatre’s and Arlington Theatre’s websites. Click here for more details and to purchase tickets.