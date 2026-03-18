After every food week the Independent hosts, our Marketing and Events Manager Richelle Boyd sends out a survey asking what the readers want to have next. Coffee Week has been one of the most highly requested weeks each year, and as an avid coffee drinker herself, she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to share the caffeine craze with the Indy staff and readers. And she doesn’t just manage our food weeks; she oversees all of our events and promotions that happen at the Independent — from our Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll and Fido’s Photo Contest to new promotions like Coffee Week and events like Brave New Work. You can even catch Richelle at the Indy’s Coffee Culture Fest booth on March 28, or at our Backyard Brunch event in Goleta on April 18.

When did you first start working at the Independent?

I technically started as a news intern for the Independent in early 2023. I immediately liked everyone on staff — and for how crazy and stressful this business can be, everyone was really cool. By some miracle, there was a part time marketing position opening up, and with some previous experience I jumped at the chance to stay. I’m just a couple of months shy of officially being a part of staff for 3 years now. Though almost no one on staff really understands my job, it’s been a treat to be able to work alongside them and help to reach out and involve the community.

How did Coffee Week come about? How do you put together a food week?

I am always curious to know what our readers are most interested in, and there have been many suggestions every year — tacos, pizza, sushi, and coffee have always been highly requested. Of course, some of these are hard to craft a deal for, and I have to keep in mind that we need restaurants who would participate for a low price. Santa Barbara is home to so many great roasters, so I knew it would be a great way to engage our caffeinated community and support the Coffee Culture Fest in its first year.

Once the idea is there, I get to work with both the editorial and advertising staff to sign on restaurants and help our editor Matt Kettmann get ready to send out assignments ahead of time. I also order all of the posters and table tents you see in the restaurants and close it all out with a reader survey and facilitating the gift card giveaways.

What other events are you working on?

The Independent is celebrating 40 years of reporting, so there are tons of celebrations to come this year! In April, we will have a show of select covers of the Santa Barbara Independent up at the Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery through the end of the month, with an opening on First Thursday (April 2). We’ll also be raising funds for our Mickey Flacks Journalism and brunching for a cause in Goleta at our Backyard Brunch event on April 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Myself and the staff will also be at lots of community events coming up, including the Coffee Culture Fest on March 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at the Earth Day Festival at the end of the month where you can swing by to interact with us.

Some other fun events like our annual Indy Awards, Fido’s Photo Contest, and our Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll will be here before we know it. We’re also planning to have an anniversary party in August, so make sure you stay tuned for all the ways you can celebrate with us.

What’s something that people might not know about your job?

“Marketing” and “Events” are great broad terms for what I do, but it’s definitely too broad. I think people would be surprised to know that every ad in our print issue with the Santa Barbara Independent logo on it — or as we like to call it, a house ad — is put there by me. Like I mentioned earlier, I get the posters and table tents for our food weeks made and delivered, and if you’ve been to one of our events (like Best Fest of Backyard Brunch), I’ve been the one to set up and take down all the tables and supplies in one day. I manage our event ticket sales, online contests, and help oversee the design of all these promotions and events. It requires a lot of attention to detail while keeping the bigger picture in the foresight of everything.

Are you from Santa Barbara originally, or did you move here? What are some of your favorite things to do in town?

I moved to Santa Barbara in 2021 when I transferred to UC Santa Barbara. Growing up, I often visited Ventura with my family on vacation, so Santa Barbara felt like a natural fit. I quickly fell in love with the coast and knew I had to try and stay here. So, after I graduated with my bachelor’s degree in English and a minor in journalism, I started with the Indy and never looked back!

I love to go down to Leadbetter Beach when the weather is nice, and I’ve always loved walking along the pier and harbor to take in the fresh ocean breeze. I’m a big fan of hitting up the public market and paseo nuevo to get my fill of food and shopping, and I of course have to shout out Chubbies — best burger and fries in town, in my opinion. I love to have a picnic at Alameda Park or the Mission, but usually, when I’m not working, you can find me at home with my cat and a good book or TV show to binge.