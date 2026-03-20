Credit: Courtesy

Alaska is an Anatolian Shepherd and Alaskan Husky mix, with a heart just as big as his fluffy wagging tail! This 18-month-old, 73 lb. gentle giant has soft, kind eyes that melt your heart, a tongue that’s always ready for a big, goofy lick, and head tilts that stop you in your tracks every time.

Alaska is a true showstopper who’s all about spreading joy, cuddles, and plenty of tail wags. If you want a big bundle of love who’s equal parts sweet and silly, Alaska is your boy!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Alaska and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to saving lives of homeless and abandoned dogs in the Santa Barbara County shelters and other dogs when resources are available, celebrating their 26th anniversary this March 22, 2026!

K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior,enrichment, soon-to-be renovated play yards and meet and greet areas, daily supplies and comforts and other resourcesfor the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To learn more and donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to http://www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.