Sara’s Simple Summer Structure

In this week’s real estate section of the paper, you’ll find a column that’s all about structure and productivity called Simply 805. Since 2019, Sara Caputo has been filling us in on manageable and usable productivity tools and ideas. This week’s column, co-written with her husband, Steve, is about how sleep affects your mindset and is the most overlooked productivity tool around. Sara is a consultant and coach by trade, helping individuals, teams, leaders, managers, and small businesses find ways to thrive.

When did you start writing ‘Simply 805’ for the Independent? What is this week’s column about?

I started writing Simply 805 in 2019 as a way to bring real, usable productivity tools and ideas into everyday life — it’s such a fun way to expand my reach and impact around all of my favorite topics! More recently, I’ve started co-writing some of the columns with my husband, Steve, which has been a really fun evolution. I focus on the structure and productivity side, and he brings in mindset — why we don’t do the things we know we should. That combination has been powerful, because you really can’t have one without the other. Our latest article, out in this week’s edition, is all about sleep — Steve’s favorite topic. We get into how sleep is often the most overlooked productivity tool, and how everything starts to break down when it’s not dialed in. Bottom line: You can’t out-perform poor sleep.

What is your favorite part about writing the column? How do you choose what you’re going to dissect each time?

My favorite part is saying the things people are experiencing but haven’t been able to put language to yet. Once you can name it, you can change it. I don’t go looking for topics — they show up in my client and team sessions every day. When I hear the same challenge across completely different industries, I know it’s not random; it’s a pattern. And noticing patterns and connecting those dots is where real change starts.

You also do consulting and host HIVE workshops. What can people expect to learn while attending these workshops?

The focus of my coaching and consulting work is to support stronger team structure (Are the right people on the right seats on the bus?), stronger communication (Clear is kind and expectations are EVERYTHING! Are you holding your people accountable?), and stronger systems and processes (When these are outdated, not in line with current goals, or just plain ignored everything crumbles). These three areas are my main focus with individuals, teams, leaders, managers, and small businesses.

The HIVE workshops are all about creating time for deep work where you need ultimate accountability. We block the time, name what we’re going to do, then we get to work! Simple, yet very hard to do in the workday. The HIVE workshops are designed for teams that want to support their team members in getting the RIGHT things done. You can be busy all day long (and everyone is), but are you busy focusing on the “right” things that are of highest value to your role, goals, and company?

What is your favorite part of consulting? What is your number one tip/trick for productivity and structure that you always share?

My favorite part is the moment someone realizes they’re not the problem — their system is. That’s a very freeing place to start. Getting another set of eyes on your systems is a really smart thing to do, especially with all of the change in tech. My number one tip is simple: GET STUFF OUT OF YOUR HEAD ON A DAILY BASIS! (Yes, I’m yelling at you). Number two is to plan your week before it starts. If you’re opening your laptop on Monday and asking, “What should I work on?” You’ve already handed your time over to everyone else. Clarity doesn’t happen in the moment — it happens before the moment. That’s the shift.

Where are you originally from, and what drew you to Santa Barbara?

I’m originally from a teeny tiny town in Minnesota called Mora. I came to Santa Barbara in 2000 to attend Antioch University, where I earned my master’s in organizational psychology. I came for school, met my hubby, and the rest is history!

What are some of your favorite things to do here in town when you aren’t working?

My favorite things are actually the simplest ones — spending time in my garden, practicing yoga, feeding teenagers, beach walks with friends, and grabbing as much time with my teenage boys Ben and Zack as possible before they head out into the world!