In our modern, “always-on” society, there is a strange, quasi-heroic ideal associated with sleep deprivation. Roughly one in three adults do not regularly get enough sleep. We are fueled by caffeine to keep us going, with 85 percent of the U.S. population consuming at least one caffeinated beverage per day. You may have read that sleep deprivation is linked to serious health risks, including obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and the topic of this column, lost productivity! Some estimates estimate that more than $66 billion annually is lost because of lower productivity.

Sleep is not a luxury or a sign of weakness; it is a biological necessity and the ultimate productivity hack. If you want to optimize your life, you must stop viewing sleep as an obstacle to overcome and start viewing it as the “secret sauce” for success.

The High Cost of the ‘Zombie’ State

When we skip sleep, we are not actually getting more done; we are simply working less effectively. A study published in the medical journal The Lancet revealed that sleep-deprived individuals took 14 percent longer to complete tasks and made 20 percent more errors than those who were well-rested.

Furthermore, the cognitive impairment caused by a lack of sleep is comparable to alcohol intoxication. Spending 24 hours without sleep is the functional equivalent of having a blood alcohol level of 0.1 percent, which is above the legal limit for driving. As Arianna Huffington notes, a CEO bragging about getting only four hours of sleep is essentially admitting to making multimillion-dollar decisions while “drunk.”

Learning from Elite Performers

If you look at the world’s most successful individuals, a pattern emerges: They prioritize rest to maintain their edge. They have come to learn that getting enough sleep ensures that they think clearly and remain alert all day. They understand that it is really hard to lead a team, have a crucial conversation, or make a strategic decision when you are sleep deprived. In the world of athletics, the results are even more dramatic.

Iconic athletes such as Roger Federer and LeBron James have said that they aim to be in bed 11 to 12 hours per day during training to facilitate recovery and peak performance. In a study of the Stanford basketball team, increasing time in bed to be at least 10 hours a night resulted in a 9 percent increase in shooting accuracy and significantly faster sprint times. These “super-performers” treat sleep as a positive investment rather than an expense.

The Biology of Brain Power

Without getting too technical, as I am certainly not a medical professional, I am also super interested in being the best version of myself, so I read and listen to a lot of articles and podcasts in this space. During the night, the brain brings in an “overnight cleaning crew” to clear out toxic waste proteins that accumulate between brain cells during the day. Sleep also regulates your “off switch” for stress and manages hormones that control hunger and insulin sensitivity.

A fascinating biological mechanism involves adenosine, a byproduct of your neurons firing throughout the day. As adenosine builds up, it signals the body that it is time to rest. Caffeine works by “masking” this fatigue, sitting in the adenosine receptors like a “distant relative over-extending their stay on your couch,” but it does not actually provide real energy. To truly recharge your “cognitive battery,” you must allow adenosine to do its job through natural sleep.

How to Hack Your Sleep for Maximum Output

To turn sleep into a competitive advantage, the sources recommend several practical strategies:

Establish a “Digital Sunset”: Blue light from screens suppresses melatonin — the hormone that tells your brain to sleep — by more than 50 percent. Turn off electronics at least 90 minutes before bed to allow your brain to simmer down. I hear you already — how can I watch my favorite shows? Blue-light-blocking glasses can help! They aim to reduce digital eye strain, improve sleep quality by preventing melatonin suppression, and reduce glare. Speaking of your favorite shows, the CEO of Netflix said, “Our biggest competitor is sleep, and we’re winning!” We all have been there; the timer is clicking down to the “next episode” and now, before we know it, we are sucked into binge-watching the next segment because we couldn’t find the remote in time to turn it off.

Use a “Work-Down” Alarm: Instead of just setting a wake-up alarm, set a “work-down” alarm for one hour before bed to signal that it is time to start your nightly ritual and wind down. If you read last month’s article, you know the phrase to help with that: “Shutdown complete!”

The Power of Consistency: Maintain a regular sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time seven days a week. This stabilizes your internal biological clock, known as your circadian rhythm, and you don’t jet-lag yourself. Going to bed 9 p.m. one night and midnight the next is the same as flying to New York.

Rest and Digest: Stop eating 90 minutes to three hours before bed. This is an evidence-based habit designed to align your digestion with your body’s natural rest-and-digest (parasympathetic) nervous system. This practice prevents the body from having to manage digestion, which generates heat and keeps the body alert, allowing it to move from a state of activity to deep, restorative sleep.

Conclusion

So, what’s the ultimate productivity hack? Your bed. If your productivity needs a boost, try a simple solution. Get more sleep. Think you are too busy to sleep more? Then make it EASY! Go to bed 10 minutes early. If you did that for an entire year, you would get 2.5 more days of sleep. (If you don’t believe me, do the math!) Get up 10 minutes later, and you get five more days of sleep. Find a way to take a 10-minute nap (okay, this is a hard one for sure). You get more than a week of sleep.

A bonus tip: Read before you go to bed. Curl up with your blue blocker glasses on and read the Independent. Who knows — you might find out about a cool event taking place in the next week or so!

Together, Sara and Steve Caputo combine practical productivity tools with powerful mindset work to help people work better, lead better, and live with greater clarity and intention. Through speaking, training, and advisory work, they support organizations and individuals in creating meaningful, sustainable change — both professionally and personally. When they’re not working, Sara and Steve are busy raising their teenage boys, navigating the daily realities of family life with the same clarity, humor, and intention they bring to their work. If you want to reach out to share article ideas or have questions, please email Sara at sara@saracaputo.com.