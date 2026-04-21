More than a year after a fire tore through a vacant Solvang restaurant, fire investigators say they know how it started — and are now asking the public to help identify who was behind it.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department announced in a press release Monday that a December 5, 2024, fire at the former Sear Steakhouse on Fourth Street was intentionally set. Investigators say three individuals — believed to be juveniles or young adults from the Santa Ynez Valley — were seen leaving the building roughly 15 minutes before the fire was first reported.

A photo of the three suspects (in red rectangle) watching the fire | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Security footage places the same trio across the street soon after, lingering in a parking lot as the building went up in flames.

At the time, the fire drew a second-alarm response, sending up a plume of smoke visible across downtown Solvang and prompting evacuations at nearby businesses. Crews were able to contain the fire within minutes and prevent it from spreading. No injuries were reported.

Newly released video shows the three individuals dressed in dark clothing, though their faces are not clearly visible.

Investigators are now asking anyone who recognizes the individuals or has additional information to come forward. Tips can be directed to the Fire Investigation Unit at (805) 686-5074 or by email at fireinfo@sbcfire.com.