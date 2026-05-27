Elly Elevates Santa Barbara Events

If you attended the Indy Awards in person, or some of our other in person events over the past year, you might have seen Ellyette Iverson, owner of eji event co., running around alongside our team to help get our events ready.

What were some of your highlights from watching the Indy Awards and working the back end of it? Do you have a favorite part or element at the event?

The Indy Awards are so special because they capture the full scope of theatre magic in our community, from the star performers to the innovative designers and costumers backstage, even shining a spotlight on the stalwart ushers who have served our theatres for decades. I love seeing the mix of artistry and intergenerational uplifting – it gives you goosebumps!

What are some of the other Independent events you’ve helped produce?

I have been lucky to support the Independent with some of their larger events over the past couple of years—from Best Fest to Local Heroes, and our favorite hidden Goleta gem, Backyard Brunch. We even collaborated on the inaugural Coffee Culture Fest this past March – which was such a zingy caffeinated project! My favorite part about working on these projects with the Indy team is the contagious energy, both in person and in print. It feels like the community really rallies to engage and participate once something has the Independent’s trusted seal of approval.

What events are you most looking forward to this year?

We have some exciting ideas in the works to continue celebrating the Independent’s 40th Anniversary later this summer. I don’t want to spoil the surprise but it’s going to be a fun interactive weekend celebrating journalism, culture, and local businesses (through a choose-your-own-adventure style programming.)

One of my other favorite events that I have been supporting over the years is Bread & Roses, the annual celebration with the Fund for Santa Barbara that will take place October 4 at the SB City College Great Meadow. As we often say, in these times, gathering in joy is itself a form of resistance, reminding us of the power we hold when we come together. It’s important now more than ever, and it’s so inspiring to be surrounded by so many helpers and front line activists!

Elly Iverson (middle) of EJI Event Company, with the Independent’s Marketing & Events Manager Richelle Boyd (left) and Publisher Brandi Rivera (right). | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

What inspired you to start your own event production company, eji event co.?

For me, events have always been more than a party, they’re a way to connect, tell stories, and be part of something bigger.

After returning to SB in 2016 and working for two years to help establish the event programs at MOXI (The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation) I was excited to embrace the opportunities of my home town and branch off on my own to start building a boutique event production business that focused on the themes above, seeing there was a need for community-oriented organizations to get more help in this exciting (but at times very stressful) event production space.

Since then, eji event co. immerged, and we support 30+ events per year – everything from full scale production to seasonal retainers and consulting.

How long have you been in Santa Barbara? What has kept you based here?

I am fortunate to have grown up in Santa Barbara, leaving for about 8 years to travel and explore different parts of the world before returning in 2016. I’m doubly fortunate to have reconnected with my now-husband in 2019 (typical SB story – he also grew up here!) While we enjoy frequent travel and “city-bathing” in bigger cosmopolitans, Santa Barbara is our home and we hope to stay here as long as we can.

What are some of your favorite things to do in town? What do you get up to when you aren’t working?

One thing often forgotten in what some folks may call a “sleepy town” is how vibrant our region is! We have some of the best cocktails in the world (looking at you, Good Lion Bar), brilliant culinary creations on every block (often without the dreaded reservation game), and music that rivals our neighbors in LA (sans traffic!) I love finding a hidden perch to people watch with a cocktail, snagging a rush ticket to an unexpected concert, or just enjoying the nature at our fingertips. It’s so easy to get wonderfully lost on a walk or forget about society while watching the waves and marine life on Ellwood Beach.