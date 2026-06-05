Toad the Wet Sprocket Returns Home for 40th Anniversary Tour

Celebrate 40 years of music with Toad the Wet Sprocket as they bring their Rings: The Acoustic Sessions tour to the Lobero Theatre on October 7; tickets are now on sale.

Joined by special guest Willy Porter, the band will revisit fan favorites and enduring hits in a special evening celebrating four decades of music and memories.

Formed in Santa Barbara in 1986, Toad the Wet Sprocket has grown from a local favorite into one of alternative rock’s most beloved and enduring bands. Founding members Glen Phillips, Dean Dinning, and Todd Nichols continue to lead the group alongside drummer Carl Thomson and keyboardist Jon Sosin.

From the platinum-selling Fear, which introduced hits such as “All I Want” and “Walk on the Ocean,” to the acclaimed Dulcinea, featuring favorites including “Fall Down” and “Something’s Always Wrong,” the band’s music has left an indelible mark on the alternative rock landscape. Albums such as Coil, New Constellation, and Starting Now further showcased their evolution while preserving the authenticity that has long defined their sound.

Toad the Wet Sprocket will perform at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.) on Wednesday, October 7. For more information, see lobero.org.