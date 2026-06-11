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The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is excited to announce its 19th Annual 4th of July BBQ, Raffle, and Carnival, a festive celebration for community members experiencing homelessness. The event will take place on Saturday, July 4, from 3:00 to 5:00p.m. in the Rescue Mission’s parking lot at 535 East Yanonali Street, which will be transformed into a joyful, carnival-themed gathering.

As part of their Independence Day tradition, they will serve backyard-BBQ-style meals to over 300 homeless men, women, and children. Guests will enjoy lively music, engaging carnival games, a staff dunk tank, and raffle prize drawings, all hosted by the Rescue Mission’s dedicated Women’s Auxiliary. Adding to the day’s spirit of hospitality and hope, residents of the men’s 12-month Residential Treatment Program will assist with meal preparation and event support.

“We look forward to this celebration every year,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “For many of our homeless neighbors, holidays can be especially difficult. This celebration is an opportunity to be seen, encouraged, and reminded that there is hope for a better future.”

As the only organization in Santa Barbara providing overnight shelter throughout the summer, the Rescue Mission also offers life-changing services, including emergency care, case management, and long-term recovery. In the past year alone, the Mission provided 140,000meals and 55,000 safe nights of shelter for those with nowhere else to turn.

Credit: Dale Weber

About Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

Established in 1965, this 501(c)(3) organization brings physical, emotional, educational, and spiritual resources to those in need. It is the only organization between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides hot meals and accommodation to homeless guests 365 days a year. It operates the longest and largest drug and alcohol treatment program on California’s Central Coast. The Mission offers men’s and women’s 12-month residential treatment, family support, relapse prevention, men’s sober living, academic instruction, and job skills training. Its residential drug and alcohol program has won regional and national recognition for its extraordinary effectiveness. The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission receives no government funding.