Santa Barbara County Health Department Issues Health Alert Due to Extreme Heat Warning

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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Health Department (County Health) is issuing a Health Alert due to the Extreme Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Santa Barbara County. The National Weather Service is forecasting continued hot and dry weather with elevated fire conditions for portions of Santa Barbara County including all south coast communities and cities, the interior wilderness, and the Cuyama Valley.

An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect from Friday morning, October 2nd through Thursday, October 8th with dangerously hot conditions expected and temperatures up to 85 at the coast and 100 in the mountains and Cuyama Valley.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from October 3 at 10:00am until 8:00 p.m. October 4th with temperatures up to 103 expected.

County Health is urging residents to take necessary safety measures to avoid heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Take care of those who might not be aware of the danger or able to react quickly, especially the elderly, young children, and pets. Check on neighbors.

• Wear appropriate clothing. Lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing works best.

• Drink plenty of cool, non-alcoholic beverages, especially those without sugar or caffeine. Do not wait until you are thirsty to drink.

• Limit outdoor activity. Schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day, like morning and evening hours. Be sure to wear sunscreen and rest often.

• Take regular breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned room. A few hours in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler. Taking a cool shower or bath can help too.

• If you do not have air‐conditioning, consider arranging to spend at least parts of the day at another space that is cool. Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they will not prevent heat-related illness.

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• For those who work outside, be sure to take frequent rest breaks in a shaded area or air-conditioned room, if possible. Stay hydrated and take action by moving to a cooler space if you feel signs of heat exhaustion.

• Know the signs of heat exhaustion. If someone becomes dizzy, nauseated, or sweats heavily, find a cooler location for him or her immediately.

• Know the signs of heat stroke. Heat stroke is much more serious than heat exhaustion. The symptoms are similar to heat exhaustion, but also include hot, flushed skin. With heat stroke, the person often stops sweating and the skin will be dry. If heat stroke is a possibility, call 911 immediately. Heat stroke is life threatening!

• Never leave children unattended in vehicles. Even on a relatively mild day, vehicle temperatures can become deadly within minutes.

Protect Pets During Extreme Heat

Pets are also vulnerable to heat-related illness and can overheat quickly. Animal Services reminds pet owners:

Hydration is Key: Make sure your pets have access to fresh, clean water at all times. Keep their water bowls filled and shaded.

Make sure your pets have access to fresh, clean water at all times. Keep their water bowls filled and shaded. Time Your Walks: Opt for early morning or late evening and avoid the hottest parts of the day. If the ground is too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for paws.

Opt for early morning or late evening and avoid the hottest parts of the day. If the ground is too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for paws. Shade and Shelter: Make sure pets have access to cool and shaded areas.

Make sure pets have access to cool and shaded areas. Never Leave Pets Alone in Vehicles: Even cracked windows won’t protect your pet from suffering from heat stroke, or worse, during hot days.

Help Pets Beat the Heat — Become a Foster

Do you have room in your home for a pet during the upcoming Extreme Heat? Animal Services is urgently seeking foster families to provide temporary homes for shelter pets. Our Santa Barbara and Lompoc animal shelters do not have air conditioning, making foster support especially important during periods of extreme heat. Even a short-term foster stay can help keep an animal cool, comfortable, and safe.

Interested in fostering? Call 833.422.8413 or visit one of the shelters today.

Make a plan to keep cool during the hot weather days ahead. For more information, visit: Heatwave and Fire Weather in SBC | ReadySBC.org