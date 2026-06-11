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The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to enjoy a lively week downtown featuring FIFA World Cup match celebrations, Pride Month festivities, live performances, summer events, workshops, and more.
The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here: conta.cc/3RF4oIt
Featured Events:
- ELVIS: In Person Starring Matt Stone at the Lobero Theatre (Thursday, June 11, 7:30 PM)
- USA World Cup Watch Party at the Santa Barbara Public Library(Friday, June 12, 6:00 PM)
- Saints & Sinners at Beau (Friday, June 12, 7:00 PM)
- Peña Flamenca la Maria at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum (Friday, June 12, 7:00 PM)
- HappySad Theatre Company Presents A Delicate Ship at Center Stage Theater(June 12-13, 7:00 PM & June 14, 2:00 PM)
- Myofascial Release Workshop at Calma Pilates (Saturday, June 13, 8:00 AM)
- SB Acoustic Presents: John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band at SOhO (Saturday, June 13, 6:30 PM)
- Santa Barbara Pride Comedy Festival – Jason Stuart at Speakeasy Comedy Bar (Saturday, June 13, 7:00 PM)
Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:
- Downtown West Coast Swing Dancing (Every Wednesday in June): Enjoy free West Coast Swing dancing lessons in front of Night Lizard Brewing Company (607 State Street).
- FIFA World Cup Specials at Baja Sharkeez: Cheer on your favorite team at Baja Sharkeez during the FIFA World Cup and enjoy tournament-long drink specials, giveaways, and prizes.
- FIFA World Cup Game Day Deals at M. Special: Catch all the FIFA World Cup action at M. Special and cheer on your favorite team with game-day specials at both taprooms.
- Sandbar Grand Re-Opening Party (Thursday, June 18, 4:00 PM): Experience a completely transformed, Riviera Maya-inspired destination downtown featuring coastal Mexican cuisine, tropical interiors, and live DJs at 514 State Street.
- Solstice Workshop Registration (Running through June 20): Join the creative engine behind the 52nd Summer Solstice Parade (themed WAVE!) by registering for the collaborative workshop.
- Ensemble Theatre Company Presents “Every Brilliant Thing” (June 3-21): Embark on a heartwarming, interactive theatrical journey exploring depression, resilience, and life’s simple joys at The New Vic.
- Pianos on State – Call for Designs (June 1-July 10): The submission window opens June 1 for local artists to apply for one of 12 slots to paint interactive public pianos to be displayed across the city this fall.
- “Viridian Shores” Exhibition (On Display until July 19): Discover the exhibition of artist Lucia de Miguel at Art & Soul. Inspired by travel, imagination, and personal experience, the exhibition explores idyllic coastlines, shifting shorelines, and aerial ocean perspectives through richly layered acrylic paintings on canvas and paper.
- New Summer Treats at Ghirardelli: Indulge in limited-time, decadent “Dubai Style” pistachio butter and handmade hot fudge treats, including the Chocolate Strawberry Bliss and the Chocolate Sundae.