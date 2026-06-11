The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here: conta.cc/3RF4oIt

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to enjoy a lively week downtown featuring FIFA World Cup match celebrations, Pride Month festivities, live performances, summer events, workshops, and more.

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