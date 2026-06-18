Poetry Connection: Connecting with the Santa Barbara Writers Conference

If you’re familiar with my story, you know that I credit much of my poetry success to the Santa Barbara Writers Conference. I have been attending the conference for more than 25 years, half of the conference’s lifetime. One of the first things I did when I moved to Santa Barbara was attend the writers conference. It holds a special place in my heart. I didn’t know that after winning a poetry prize all those years ago, I would become the 10th poet laureate of Santa Barbara. I have Perie Longo to thank for my poetry success.

Author Fred Williams and a guest at the 2023 Santa Barbara Writers Conference | Photo: Courtesy

Perie Longo began teaching poetry at the conference in 1984. Her morning poetry workshop was so popular that, by the third day, they had to move her from one of the small hotel rooms at the old Miramar to the basement, where they could accommodate more than 30 people. Perie is Santa Barbara’s second poet kaureate, and she is entwined with our city and writers conference. It’s wonderful to see that some things do not change, such as Perie’s poetry workshops during a week of transformation for folks who are in love with words.

Perie teaches five poetry workshops at next week’s conference, Monday and Tuesday morning from 9-11:30 a.m., and Wednesday through Friday afternoon from 1-3:30 p.m. I can’t emphasize enough how useful Perie’s poetry workshops are for both poets and prose writers. I started off attending the conference as a prose writer and fell in love with poetry at Perie’s workshop. Poetry is the secret to all good writing. If you take the poetry workshops, you might become a poet laureate. There will be eight Santa Barbara poets laureate in attendance, and we will start the conference with a poetry panel on Sunday at 4 p.m., followed by daily evening readings. There’s also the opportunity to take workshops from other laureates and meet them at the conference.

One of the newer events is the conference’s open mic component. Perie says that the open mic has been one of her favorite additions to the Santa Barbara Writers Conference because it draws people and encourages them to read their own poetry for the joy of it, without the critique or commentary expected in a workshop. The fun thing about the two lunchtime open mics on Wednesday and Thursday of the weeklong conference is that anyone attending can read a poem. If you’re not devoting a day or a week to the poetry workshops but want to share a poem, the open mic is your chance to share your poetry with a joyous and supportive audience. “All writers are poets at heart,” said Longo. “It’s fun to hear writers reading their poetry for the joy of it and getting together for the love of sharing words.”

The Santa Barbara Writers Conference. Come for the poetry, fiction, screenwriting, memoir, or any genre, and stay for the lifelong friends you will make. You will also be able to find me at registration on the first day, June 21, and co-leading a marketing seminar with Lida Sideris on Monday afternoon, and on two panels. To find out about the rest of the week’s offerings in all the other genres, read the Independent’s Arts & Culture Editor Leslie Dinaberg’s comprehensive look at the conference’s full week.

Poolside participants at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference | Photo: Courtesy

Poetry Events:

Santa Barbara Writer’s Conference 2026 Schedule

Thursday, June 18

Montecito Poetry Club. Montecito Library. Discuss the works of the fifth presidential inaugural poet, Richard Blanco. Copies of featured poems will be provided. Please note that Richard Blanco will not be in attendance. Register to guarantee your seat: Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m.

Friday, June 19

Juneteenth. Screening and live performance featuring special footage of Sojourner Kincaid Rolle reading her poem Free at Last. Elevate Gallery, La Cumbre Plaza, 121 South Hope, 5:15-7 p.m., Screenings at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 21

The Poetry Club, Goleta Valley Library, Goleta Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave, Goleta, 2-3:30.

Sunday, June 21

Let’s Chat About Poetry with Laure-Anne. Bring a poem that’s not your own and twelve copies to distribute and discuss. The Domecil Studio, 1223 State Street, Santa Barbara, 4-5 p.m.

Sunday-Friday, June 21-26

The Santa Barbara Writers Conference. Poetry workshops and speakers and more, six days of literary offerings at the Mar Monte Hotel.

Sunday, June 21

Poetry Panel, a discussion of the state of poetry with seven Santa Barbara poets laureate at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference.

Monday, June 22

Poetry Reading. Hannah Turner reads and signs her book of poetry, The Clarity of Chaos, 6 p.m., Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

Tuesday, June 30

A Night of Poetry. Chaucer’s books present a night of poetry with Swaminin B, author of the new poetry collection, I’m Not My Story. A Poetic Journey of Healing, 6 p.m. Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

Wednesday, July 8

Blue Whale Reading Series. Featured poets are Kathleen Florence and Rich Ferguson from Los Angeles, at Unity of Santa Barbara Chapel, 227 E. Arrellaga Street, 5:30-6:30 p.m., with a limited open mic to follow. Hosts: Christine Kravetz and Christopher Buckley.