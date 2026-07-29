The inaugural Old Spanish Days Fiesta Poetry competition winners were announced on the steps of the Santa Barbara Public Library last week in front of the artwork “Tympanum.” I was one of the judges and noted the diverse perspective of the poems in all three categories — Adult, Teen, and Youth — which says so much about how Santa Barbara encourages and promotes diversity within its artistic and cultural institutions. Colin Hayward, 2026 Fiesta El Presidente, said he wanted to create a bigger tent for Old Spanish Days. Not only is poetry now a part of Fiesta, but Old Spanish Days has another first, a Fiesta Poet Laureate, Father Larry Gosselin.

Adult Winner, Elise Swanson Ochoa’s poem, “Ode to Old Spanish Days,” is a history lesson on her Swedish and Mexican heritage, seen through the lens of Fiesta. Elise is an optometrist in Goleta who started taking poetry classes through adult ed in 2018. The runner up, Justin Young, is a musician and his poem was sparse compared to Elise’s long, expansive poem. Young says he hears the poem as a song and there’s a musicality to his title, “Shakers.”

It was a pleasure meeting the Teen Winner, Marcelo Gonzales, because his family is steeped in Fiesta and his brother is this year’s Spirit of Fiesta Runner Up. Since I started learning Flamenco, I have seen Emilio Gonzales dance at the Historical Museum several times. He and his parents, Rosa and Robert, were proud to see Marcelo win for his poem, “A Fiesta Day Never to Forget.” Marcelo says his brother’s dancing inspired his prose poem and its celebratory feel. The Teen Runner Up, Jacob John was unable to attend the ceremony.

Youth Winner, Vienna Cervantes and Runner Up, Missy Temler wrote sophisticated poems for being the youngest poets to compete. It may have taken 103 years, but adding poetry to the Old Spanish Days Fiesta festivities is a boon for everyone.

Here are the winning Fiesta poems:

ODE TO OLD SPANISH DAYS

By Elise Swanson Ochoa

Elise Swanson Ochoa | Photo: Melinda Palacio

El pueblito de Santa Barbara is my home.

Home to eyes that spy Santa Cruz Island

across the calm grey blue ocean,

slick, like the dolphins that live here, too.

El pueblito de Santa Barbara tiene mi corazón.

It has my heart,

where the two chambers

of my heritage meet.

Here, my father’s great-grandparents

came from Sweden,

in a time when a border

was only something boats crossed over.

Here, mymother’s parents

came from Mexico,

in a time when a border

was only something trains crossed over.

Here, in our lindo pueblito, is where my Latina flame

and my Scandinavian “hygge”

hug themselves in a riviera

of bougainvillea and sturdy oaks.

Where the “Queen of the Missions” bells

ring-out over a rose garden splattered with colors,

like a painter’s palette.

Where the desert wind and marine layer meet.

Like the origins of California itself,

Santa Barbara’s birth, and mine,

a little Spanish, a little Mexican

and a little pioneer.

El pueblito de Santa Barbara needs no introduction,

but a little party will do.

A Fiesta! An expression of love

with trumpets, flamenco, Noches de Ronda, and fun.

A tradition of goodwill

to honor the cooks, priests

and gauchos that came before us.

A tradition where even the horses come out to play!

Let’s have a night (or two, or three) to celebrate

our home, our community, together.

Where my two halves meet, where we all greet each other

with a smattering of eggshell and confetti in our hair.

About adult winner Elise Swanson Ochoa: I was compelled to enter the inaugural poetry contest because, from my experiences here in Santa Barbara and at Old Spanish Days, I felt like I had a story to tell. I believe that poetry can be an entertaining and invaluable part of our lives. I wanted to tell my story in verse and share the joy and beauty of words and imagery with the community. I am an optometrist in Goleta with the local non-profit SEE International. I have a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and Linguistics from UCLA and a Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern California College of Optometry. I was born and raised in Simi Valley and moved from Santa Monica to Santa Barbara in 2022. I started writing poetry and short fiction in 2018 when I began taking night classes in creative writing. When not seeing patients or writing, I enjoy time with my miniature poodle, gardening, playing piano, and supporting Manchester City in the Premier League.

SHAKERS

By Justin Young

Justin Young | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Jacaranda,

and the dawn wrinkling

Conceal

These smiles unfolding

Violent and

Lilac

Nearer to me now

Dancers

Shakers

Blow

Bow

Into the art

Bygone

Come on shakers

Come on Spirit

Be scarlet

Be blood

Effervescent

About adult runner up Justin Young: I’m a freshman currently at SBCC in the Film & Media Studies program. I work at a grocery store as a clerk. I’ve recently moved back to Santa Barbara (specifically Isla Vista) after being gone for about three years. I spent some time in New York City and some time back home in Louisiana. I’ve been back in SB for a year now. My favorite hobby lately is probablyreading and writing. My mentor told me about the Fiesta Poetry Contest and that I should enter it. I’ve been writing in general since high school (songs, poetry, miscellaneous scribblings), I suppose, so over 20+ years more or less? Thanks again!

A FIESTA DAY TO NEVER FORGET

By Marcelo Gonzales

Marcello Gonzales | Photo: Melinda Palacio

As I walked down the street, I could feel the beat: the music, the cheers, the

beers clinking together. I see the confetti filling in the air as I see people dance it

in the street. I see people crack an egg on their friends’ heads as I see the

confetti blend into their hair. I see dancers light on their feet like a feather as the

weather settles in.

A sunny day with joy, music, and celebration. I see the sun’s glimmer shine on the

sparkly, shiny, dancers’ clothes. I see shops and stands and shops with confetti

eggs for miles and miles. I see a person with a cape, he twirls the cape around in

an amazing motion but he looks grim because of dancing in the heat. As I near

the end of the parade I stayed to see the parade a little bit longer.

With the sun beating down on the dancers the dancers kept on dancing until the

end. I saw a friend and he said hi. He said that his head was hurting with all the

confetti eggs cracked on his head, so I said bye. When the Parade was over

people were sad, but even though this Fiesta was over, there will still be more to

come,with more exciting music and dancing each time.

About teen winner Marcelo Gonzales: Going into 8th grade at La Colina. Older brother is runner up for this year’s Spirit of Fiesta. Marcelo’s 7th grade teacher taught a poetry writing class last year and Marcelo wrote a poem for the teacher that brought tears when read out loud to everyone in the school auditorium. His mother encouraged him to submit a poem for this year’s OSD Poetry Contest — she encouraged him by submitting one herself. “Marcelo is excited and a bit nervous for this recognition,” she wrote. From his Mom: “Marcelo is attending La Colina Jr and starts the 8th grade in the fall. He has lived in Goleta/ Santa Barbara his whole life. His favorite hobbies are writing, drawing, and soccer. Marcelo’s mom encouraged him to write a poem since he wrote a beautiful poem for school.”

CIRCULAR HALOS

By Jacob Johns

Clouds break

Form a halo around you

Illuminates your face

with soft brush strokes of beauty.

Shades of green

Shades of yellow

tinting the sky.

Little by little

Gaiety arrives

with its joy and laughter(jolly, love, warm, smiles)

The night begins,

and the dark star rises

bringing not darkness but love and friendship

as the star continues on its trajectory,

across the sky.

A time for rest will come,

but not for now.

About teen runner up Jacob Johns: I am 16 years old, going into my junior year of high school. I am homeschooled under the Abide Academy. I aspire to be an astrophysicist, while regularly practicing recreational music and tennis. I have lived in Goleta all my life. A few years ago a friend of mine invited me to Fiesta and after that I have been very interested in flamenco and various Spanish traditions. I have been informally writing poetry for the past three years, inspired by haikus and Elizabethan sonnets. I enjoy writing poetry mainly because of the serene and tranquil aspect of the art.

Olé

By Vienna Cervantes

Vienna Cervantes | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Fiesta, what a glorious place to be,

A celebration of traditions for all to see.

As a fourth generation Santa Barbarian, our traditions are really special to me.

Flamenco dresses shine so bright,

As dancers stomp with all their might.

My tradition started at age five, Performing flamenco in the Sunken Gardens made me feel so alive.

The parades bring people together

As they watch the performers go by.

Confetti eggs fill the streets, Along with music, laughter, and treats.

Celebrating all day leads to hungry bellies at night,

With pozole, tamales, and corn cooked just right.

After five days of fun with new friends and old,

We hold on to the memories as we wait with excitement for the next Fiesta to unfold.

About youth winner Vienna Cervantes: Vienna is 9 years old and going into 4th grade. She attends Heartland Charter School. Her favorite hobbies include arts and crafts, drawing, and dancing flamenco. She was born in Santa Barbara and has lived in Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez her whole life. Vienna just started writing poetry last year in 3rd grade and entered because she loves Old Spanish Days and when she heard of the contest was excited to work on a poem.

BLUE

By Missy Temler

Blue was born on a bright sunny day in the Santa Barbara Mountains.

Its clothes are made from a bright colorful dancing dress.

Her dream is to be on stage with her bright colorful dress singing and dancing on the day of fiesta.

And every one cheering and clapping.

Blue takes dance classes for this big moment to come.

And believes that this moment will finally come.

And it did.

Blue was happy and I was too.

First row: Julia Temler, Justin Young, Elise Swanson Ochoa, Vienna Cervantes; Second row: Marcelo Gonzales, Colin Hayward, Father Larry | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Judges Father Larry and Melinda Palacio | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Father Larry | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Rosa Lorca-Gonzales, left, Marcelo Gonzales, Emilio Gonzales, and Robert Gonzales | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Poetry Events

Thursday, July 30

Open Mic & Art Gallery. Santa Barbara Public Library hosts an open mic and art gallery. Noche de microphono y galeria de arte. Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E Anapamu St., 6-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 30

Fiesta Montecito. The three Fiesta poetry winners — Vienna, Marcelo, and Eloise — will be reading their poems at Fiesta Montecito, in front of Renaud’s, 1187 Coast Village Road, 4-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 19

Poetry Reading. Latino Poets Carlos Andrés Gomez and Brent Ameneyro, Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E Anapamu St., 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 20

Montecito Poetry Club. Poetry study at the Montecito Library, 1469 East Valley Rd.,10-11:30 a.m.