The inaugural Old Spanish Days Fiesta Poetry competition winners were announced on the steps of the Santa Barbara Public Library last week in front of the artwork “Tympanum.” I was one of the judges and noted the diverse perspective of the poems in all three categories — Adult, Teen, and Youth — which says so much about how Santa Barbara encourages and promotes diversity within its artistic and cultural institutions. Colin Hayward, 2026 Fiesta El Presidente, said he wanted to create a bigger tent for Old Spanish Days. Not only is poetry now a part of Fiesta, but Old Spanish Days has another first, a Fiesta Poet Laureate, Father Larry Gosselin.
Adult Winner, Elise Swanson Ochoa’s poem, “Ode to Old Spanish Days,” is a history lesson on her Swedish and Mexican heritage, seen through the lens of Fiesta. Elise is an optometrist in Goleta who started taking poetry classes through adult ed in 2018. The runner up, Justin Young, is a musician and his poem was sparse compared to Elise’s long, expansive poem. Young says he hears the poem as a song and there’s a musicality to his title, “Shakers.”
It was a pleasure meeting the Teen Winner, Marcelo Gonzales, because his family is steeped in Fiesta and his brother is this year’s Spirit of Fiesta Runner Up. Since I started learning Flamenco, I have seen Emilio Gonzales dance at the Historical Museum several times. He and his parents, Rosa and Robert, were proud to see Marcelo win for his poem, “A Fiesta Day Never to Forget.” Marcelo says his brother’s dancing inspired his prose poem and its celebratory feel. The Teen Runner Up, Jacob John was unable to attend the ceremony.
Youth Winner, Vienna Cervantes and Runner Up, Missy Temler wrote sophisticated poems for being the youngest poets to compete. It may have taken 103 years, but adding poetry to the Old Spanish Days Fiesta festivities is a boon for everyone.
Here are the winning Fiesta poems:
ODE TO OLD SPANISH DAYS
By Elise Swanson Ochoa
El pueblito de Santa Barbara is my home.
Home to eyes that spy Santa Cruz Island
across the calm grey blue ocean,
slick, like the dolphins that live here, too.
El pueblito de Santa Barbara tiene mi corazón.
It has my heart,
where the two chambers
of my heritage meet.
Here, my father’s great-grandparents
came from Sweden,
in a time when a border
was only something boats crossed over.
Here, mymother’s parents
came from Mexico,
in a time when a border
was only something trains crossed over.
Here, in our lindo pueblito, is where my Latina flame
and my Scandinavian “hygge”
hug themselves in a riviera
of bougainvillea and sturdy oaks.
Where the “Queen of the Missions” bells
ring-out over a rose garden splattered with colors,
like a painter’s palette.
Where the desert wind and marine layer meet.
Like the origins of California itself,
Santa Barbara’s birth, and mine,
a little Spanish, a little Mexican
and a little pioneer.
El pueblito de Santa Barbara needs no introduction,
but a little party will do.
A Fiesta! An expression of love
with trumpets, flamenco, Noches de Ronda, and fun.
A tradition of goodwill
to honor the cooks, priests
and gauchos that came before us.
A tradition where even the horses come out to play!
Let’s have a night (or two, or three) to celebrate
our home, our community, together.
Where my two halves meet, where we all greet each other
with a smattering of eggshell and confetti in our hair.
About adult winner Elise Swanson Ochoa: I was compelled to enter the inaugural poetry contest because, from my experiences here in Santa Barbara and at Old Spanish Days, I felt like I had a story to tell. I believe that poetry can be an entertaining and invaluable part of our lives. I wanted to tell my story in verse and share the joy and beauty of words and imagery with the community. I am an optometrist in Goleta with the local non-profit SEE International. I have a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and Linguistics from UCLA and a Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern California College of Optometry. I was born and raised in Simi Valley and moved from Santa Monica to Santa Barbara in 2022. I started writing poetry and short fiction in 2018 when I began taking night classes in creative writing. When not seeing patients or writing, I enjoy time with my miniature poodle, gardening, playing piano, and supporting Manchester City in the Premier League.
SHAKERS
By Justin Young
Jacaranda,
and the dawn wrinkling
Conceal
These smiles unfolding
Violent and
Lilac
Nearer to me now
Dancers
Shakers
Blow
Bow
Into the art
Bygone
Come on shakers
Come on Spirit
Be scarlet
Be blood
Effervescent
About adult runner up Justin Young: I’m a freshman currently at SBCC in the Film & Media Studies program. I work at a grocery store as a clerk. I’ve recently moved back to Santa Barbara (specifically Isla Vista) after being gone for about three years. I spent some time in New York City and some time back home in Louisiana. I’ve been back in SB for a year now. My favorite hobby lately is probablyreading and writing. My mentor told me about the Fiesta Poetry Contest and that I should enter it. I’ve been writing in general since high school (songs, poetry, miscellaneous scribblings), I suppose, so over 20+ years more or less? Thanks again!
A FIESTA DAY TO NEVER FORGET
By Marcelo Gonzales
As I walked down the street, I could feel the beat: the music, the cheers, the
beers clinking together. I see the confetti filling in the air as I see people dance it
in the street. I see people crack an egg on their friends’ heads as I see the
confetti blend into their hair. I see dancers light on their feet like a feather as the
weather settles in.
A sunny day with joy, music, and celebration. I see the sun’s glimmer shine on the
sparkly, shiny, dancers’ clothes. I see shops and stands and shops with confetti
eggs for miles and miles. I see a person with a cape, he twirls the cape around in
an amazing motion but he looks grim because of dancing in the heat. As I near
the end of the parade I stayed to see the parade a little bit longer.
With the sun beating down on the dancers the dancers kept on dancing until the
end. I saw a friend and he said hi. He said that his head was hurting with all the
confetti eggs cracked on his head, so I said bye. When the Parade was over
people were sad, but even though this Fiesta was over, there will still be more to
come,with more exciting music and dancing each time.
About teen winner Marcelo Gonzales: Going into 8th grade at La Colina. Older brother is runner up for this year’s Spirit of Fiesta. Marcelo’s 7th grade teacher taught a poetry writing class last year and Marcelo wrote a poem for the teacher that brought tears when read out loud to everyone in the school auditorium. His mother encouraged him to submit a poem for this year’s OSD Poetry Contest — she encouraged him by submitting one herself. “Marcelo is excited and a bit nervous for this recognition,” she wrote. From his Mom: “Marcelo is attending La Colina Jr and starts the 8th grade in the fall. He has lived in Goleta/ Santa Barbara his whole life. His favorite hobbies are writing, drawing, and soccer. Marcelo’s mom encouraged him to write a poem since he wrote a beautiful poem for school.”
CIRCULAR HALOS
By Jacob Johns
Clouds break
Form a halo around you
Illuminates your face
with soft brush strokes of beauty.
Shades of green
Shades of yellow
tinting the sky.
Little by little
Gaiety arrives
with its joy and laughter(jolly, love, warm, smiles)
The night begins,
and the dark star rises
bringing not darkness but love and friendship
as the star continues on its trajectory,
across the sky.
A time for rest will come,
but not for now.
About teen runner up Jacob Johns: I am 16 years old, going into my junior year of high school. I am homeschooled under the Abide Academy. I aspire to be an astrophysicist, while regularly practicing recreational music and tennis. I have lived in Goleta all my life. A few years ago a friend of mine invited me to Fiesta and after that I have been very interested in flamenco and various Spanish traditions. I have been informally writing poetry for the past three years, inspired by haikus and Elizabethan sonnets. I enjoy writing poetry mainly because of the serene and tranquil aspect of the art.
Olé
By Vienna Cervantes
Fiesta, what a glorious place to be,
A celebration of traditions for all to see.
As a fourth generation Santa Barbarian, our traditions are really special to me.
Flamenco dresses shine so bright,
As dancers stomp with all their might.
My tradition started at age five, Performing flamenco in the Sunken Gardens made me feel so alive.
The parades bring people together
As they watch the performers go by.
Confetti eggs fill the streets, Along with music, laughter, and treats.
Celebrating all day leads to hungry bellies at night,
With pozole, tamales, and corn cooked just right.
After five days of fun with new friends and old,
We hold on to the memories as we wait with excitement for the next Fiesta to unfold.
About youth winner Vienna Cervantes: Vienna is 9 years old and going into 4th grade. She attends Heartland Charter School. Her favorite hobbies include arts and crafts, drawing, and dancing flamenco. She was born in Santa Barbara and has lived in Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez her whole life. Vienna just started writing poetry last year in 3rd grade and entered because she loves Old Spanish Days and when she heard of the contest was excited to work on a poem.
BLUE
By Missy Temler
Blue was born on a bright sunny day in the Santa Barbara Mountains.
Its clothes are made from a bright colorful dancing dress.
Her dream is to be on stage with her bright colorful dress singing and dancing on the day of fiesta.
And every one cheering and clapping.
Blue takes dance classes for this big moment to come.
And believes that this moment will finally come.
And it did.
Blue was happy and I was too.
Poetry Events
Thursday, July 30
Open Mic & Art Gallery. Santa Barbara Public Library hosts an open mic and art gallery. Noche de microphono y galeria de arte. Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E Anapamu St., 6-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
Fiesta Montecito. The three Fiesta poetry winners — Vienna, Marcelo, and Eloise — will be reading their poems at Fiesta Montecito, in front of Renaud’s, 1187 Coast Village Road, 4-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 19
Poetry Reading. Latino Poets Carlos Andrés Gomez and Brent Ameneyro, Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E Anapamu St., 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 20
Montecito Poetry Club. Poetry study at the Montecito Library, 1469 East Valley Rd.,10-11:30 a.m.
Premier Events
Thu, Jul 30
4:30 PM
Santa Barbara
2026 Old Spanish Days Fiesta
Thu, Jul 30
7:30 PM
Ojai
Ojai Playwrights Conference – New Works Festival
Fri, Jul 31
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Asian American Film Series (Closing Night)
Fri, Jul 31
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Fiesta Paper Flowers Workshop
Fri, Jul 31
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Beth Amine’s Wildcat Dance Variety Show
Fri, Jul 31
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Rodeo
Fri, Jul 31
8:00 PM
Santa Ynez
Rock Icon Rick Springfield at Chumash
Sat, Aug 01
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Community Archive Day
Sat, Aug 01
10:00 AM
Carpinteria
Carpinteria Arts & Crafts Faire
Sat, Aug 01
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Ortega Park BackPack Distribution
Thu, Jul 30 4:30 PM
Santa Barbara
2026 Old Spanish Days Fiesta
Thu, Jul 30 7:30 PM
Ojai
Ojai Playwrights Conference – New Works Festival
Fri, Jul 31 6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Asian American Film Series (Closing Night)
Fri, Jul 31 6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Fiesta Paper Flowers Workshop
Fri, Jul 31 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Beth Amine’s Wildcat Dance Variety Show
Fri, Jul 31 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Rodeo
Fri, Jul 31 8:00 PM
Santa Ynez
Rock Icon Rick Springfield at Chumash
Sat, Aug 01 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Community Archive Day
Sat, Aug 01 10:00 AM
Carpinteria
Carpinteria Arts & Crafts Faire
Sat, Aug 01 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
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