A New Home for Santa Barbara’s Poetry Zone

In February’s column, I wrote about the Poetry Zone’s history and uncertain future given the sale of the Karpeles Manuscript Library. The Karpeles had been home to the long standing open mic and poetry reading. I always think of Santa Barbara’s beloved poet Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, who ran the Poetry Zone for almost two decades.

The Poetry Zone has a new home thanks to the clever networking of its current host, Bjorn Birnir, professor and director of mathematics at UCSB. Bjorn was able to secure an apartment that the university owns for the Poetry Zone meetings. The cozy space is now home to poetry every second Thursday of the month. Bjorn hopes the apartment will serve as the new location for decades to come. He brought wine and snacks to the small group of dedicated poets. Since the pandemic, he has included a Zoom component of the open mic. Even with the Zoom room poets, there was enough time for a third round of reading.

Bjorn always takes a holiday in August so the next Poetry Zone will be September 10 at 4 p.m. Give yourself plenty of time to get to E. Gutierrez and State, look behind the building at 410 State Street, you’ll see an apartment labeled unit 110, complete with bed, sofa, fridge, and bathroom. Bring your poetry to the Poetry Zone.

The Repair Café is happening this Saturday, July 18. It won’t be poems, but if you see me there, I might be available to help. Otherwise, come for the music. I will be playing at the Ladies’ Social Strumming Club from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the HUB, 1219 State Street. Poet Simon Kieffer usually offers typewriter poetry on demand but has a conflict this Saturday. You can find him typing poems at the Tuesday farmers market in Santa Barbara.

If you own a copy of the Gunpowder Press anthology, A Feast for Santa Barbara, but have yet to hear a poetry reading from the book, Viviana Hall features poets reading from the book on her youtube channel: Poetry Now with Viviana Hall.

Poetry Events:



Sunday, July 19

Poetry Club. The Goleta Valley Poetry Club is a welcoming space to share your poetry or your favorite poems. Presented by the Goleta Valley Library and hosted at the Goleta Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, 2 p.m -3 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

Let’s Chat About Poetry with Laure-Anne Bosselaar. Bring a favorite poem, a single paged, and 12 copies for participants to read and discuss. 4-5 p.m. at the domecil Studio, 1223 State Street, Santa Barbara.

Thursday, July 30

Open Mic & Art Gallery. Santa Barbara Public Library hosts an open mic and art gallery. Noche de microphono y galeria de arte. Register to secure your spot by July 16 for the reading at the end of the month at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E Anapamu, 6-7:30 pm.