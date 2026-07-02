Poetry Connection: Connecting with SBWC Attendees and Open Mic Poets

The Santa Barbara Writers Conference (SBWC) finally returned this year after a one-year hiatus. Last year, there was a mini-conference valiantly hosted by SBWC Director Grace Rachow and a handful of workshop leaders who opened their homes to attendees. Many who attended were grateful for the impromptu camaraderie, but also expressed how much they enjoyed the cohesiveness of the conference being in one location. Rachow has done an incredible job of keeping the fifty-two-year-old institution going.

The Mar Monte Hotel has become the ideal venue, with larger rooms for panels and speakers and the final banquet, smaller rooms for crafting workshops, and a pool for the cocktail party. This year, there were so many smiling faces you would think every hopeful author had received a six-figure book deal. In my twenty-plus years attending the conference, I’ve seen many a drama for writers. Founder Barnaby Conrad used to tell the story about an attendee who had packed her bags after only one day at the conference and was terribly upset because she hadn’t found an agent to publish her book. Last week, one of the poets accompanied an attendee who ended up in the Emergency Room with a head wound due to a fall; see her poem “splat”.

Melinda Palacio | Credit: Courtesy

Grace Rachow and Melinda Palacio | Credit: Melinda Palacio

Jess Walter | Credit: Courtesy

I had a very busy week beginning with Sunday’s registration, where I helped check people in to the conference. As noon approached, I changed into my flamenco costume, as the festivities for Solstice were not over. Saturday was the city’s big Solstice Parade, and I marched with the Blue Wave, the city officials, alongside Councilmember Kristen Sneddon. On Sunday, my solstice fun continued with a flamenco dance performance at Alameda Park by Rosal Ortega Flamenco. After the performance, there was no time to linger and thank friends who showed up to see me dance. I had to rush back to the conference to be on the Poets Laureate panel, the first of the conference. It was nice to see the same friends who were at the park show up to the writers’ conference panel. Another change this year is that all the panels were free to the public.

Rosal Ortega Flamenco dancers | Credit: Melinda Palacio

Melinda Palacio and Kristen Sneddon | Credit: Melinda Palacio

Monday, I co-taught my publicity seminar with author Lida Sideris. Tuesday was agents’ day, where writers signed up to pitch their books to an agent. I spent the entire morning and afternoon helping with agent appointments. In the evening, I read poetry with Paul Willis. I was a little nervous because T.C. Boyle was in the audience, waiting to hear the evening keynote, Jess Walter. Wednesday and Thursday, I facilitated the poetry open mic. The two days spent listening to poets was fun. Poet Laureate Emerita Perie Longo says the open mic is her favorite part of the conference, and she did not disappoint. She also had several teaching and judging duties, as the conference is made possible by its many volunteers and faculty.

Friday was the last day of the conference. I was a guest in Perie Longo’s poetry workshop, and my last panel was the 4 p.m. Author Platform panel with Lisa Angle, Rachel Sarah Thurston, Stephanie Barbé Hammer, Rick Shaw, and moderator Nancy Klann-Moren. I wish everyone who attended the conference or thought about attending a happy and productive writing season until next year’s writers’ conference, friends.



This week’s poetry connection poems come from two poets who live in Santa Barbara and attended the SBWC open mic: longtime attendee Toni Bixby and newcomer Uche Iheanacho.

Let me Count the Ways

For Ned

Open mic Toni Bixby | Credit: Melinda Palacio

by Toni Bixby

The first time you came to my house,

you alphabetized the spices,

the next time you rearranged the silverware,

the third time, the rest of the cupboards.

Then the dog beds started disappearing.

So far, the dogs are still here.

I love you more than

fried cheese curds

at the Minnesota State Fair,

crunchy, crispy bites of hot fried Cheddar.

I would rescue you

if Santa Barbara had a 7.0 earthquake,

our house exploded,

an oak tree fell on you,

I had to dig you out.

We are best friends and lovers.

My friends adore you.

If we broke-up, my family would keep you.

Until death do us part, and

our ashes become one with the sea—

or we’re buried in the back yard,

and the dogs dig us up.



Toni Bixby is a Santa Barbara writer, poet and retired lawyer. She has been published in The Santa Barbara Independent, Community of Voices Anthologies, Sage Trail Poetry Magazine, Luna Review and Writing Through The Apocalypse. Her poetry often reflects her current circumstances and her work as an attorney for Child Welfare Services.



splat

By Uchechi Iheanacho

Hot, syrupy blood melted down the old woman’s face seeping under her fingernails and

coating sugar spun hair

Her vanilla skin turned strawberry pink

In her haste she’d tripped on rocky road and like a three-tall scoop on a

sweltering summer’s day

went splat

Her cone cracked with a dull thunk

milky fat flesh spilling across sun-baked pavement It took five stitches to piece her back together.

If only I didn’t ask her to get ice cream.



Ogbanje

By Uchechi Iheanacho

Open Mic Poet Uchechi Iheanacho | Credit: Courtesy

Situated between rhyme and reason,

She was a nightmare of a child.

She knows this,

because her mother told her so.

Ogbanje.

Ogbanje.

on the days she felt most abandoned by god

the child would close her eyes

and send her thoughts to

the medicine man in Igboland

like the axe that cut down the ngwu tree

isi adighi ya mma

the young voice would whip across the canopy

she is mentally unwell

and upon impact the words would burst forth

at the medicine man’s feet

“Dibia, biko, ewela iwe. Nyere m aka.”

Medicine man, please don’t be mad with me. Help me.

Situated between rhyme and reason,

She was a nightmare of a child.

She knows this,

because her mother told her so.

Ogbanje.

Ogbanje.

Uchechi Iheanacho is a Nigerian-American poet and artist based in Santa Barbara, California. A daughter of two Nigerian immigrants, she often explores themes of culture and identity. When she isn’t crafting, Uchechi can probably be found dancing in her living room or making new friends around town. This article is her first publication. Her poem splat was written after attending her first Santa Barbara Writers Conference in 2026.

Upcoming Poetry Events



Tuesday, June 30

A Night of Poetry. Chaucer’s books presents a night of poetry with Swaminin B, author of the new poetry collection, I’m Not My Story. A Poetic Journey of Healing, 6 p.m., Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

Wednesday, July 8

Blue Whale Reading Series. Featured poets are Kathleen Florence and Rich Ferguson from Los Angeles. Unity of Santa Barbara Chapel, 227 E. Arrellaga Street, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Limited open mic to follow. Hosts: Christine Kravetz and Christopher Buckley.

Thursday, July 16

Open Mic & Art Gallery. Santa Barbara Public Library hosts an open mic and art gallery. Noche de microphono y galeria de arte. Register to secure your spot at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu, 6-7:30 p.m.