Poetry Connection: Connecting with SBWC Attendees and Open Mic Poets

The Santa Barbara Writers Conference (SBWC) finally returned this year after a one-year hiatus. Last year, there was a mini-conference valiantly hosted by SBWC Director Grace Rachow and a handful of workshop leaders who opened their homes to attendees. Many who attended were grateful for the impromptu camaraderie, but also expressed how much they enjoyed the cohesiveness of the conference being in one location. Rachow has done an incredible job of keeping the fifty-two-year-old institution going.
The Mar Monte Hotel has become the ideal venue, with larger rooms for panels and speakers and the final banquet, smaller rooms for crafting workshops, and a pool for the cocktail party. This year, there were so many smiling faces you would think every hopeful author had received a six-figure book deal. In my twenty-plus years attending the conference, I’ve seen many a drama for writers. Founder Barnaby Conrad used to tell the story about an attendee who had packed her bags after only one day at the conference and was terribly upset because she hadn’t found an agent to publish her book. Last week, one of the poets accompanied an attendee who ended up in the Emergency Room with a head wound due to a fall; see her poem “splat”.
I had a very busy week beginning with Sunday’s registration, where I helped check people in to the conference. As noon approached, I changed into my flamenco costume, as the festivities for Solstice were not over. Saturday was the city’s big Solstice Parade, and I marched with the Blue Wave, the city officials, alongside Councilmember Kristen Sneddon. On Sunday, my solstice fun continued with a flamenco dance performance at Alameda Park by Rosal Ortega Flamenco. After the performance, there was no time to linger and thank friends who showed up to see me dance. I had to rush back to the conference to be on the Poets Laureate panel, the first of the conference. It was nice to see the same friends who were at the park show up to the writers’ conference panel. Another change this year is that all the panels were free to the public.
Monday, I co-taught my publicity seminar with author Lida Sideris. Tuesday was agents’ day, where writers signed up to pitch their books to an agent. I spent the entire morning and afternoon helping with agent appointments. In the evening, I read poetry with Paul Willis. I was a little nervous because T.C. Boyle was in the audience, waiting to hear the evening keynote, Jess Walter. Wednesday and Thursday, I facilitated the poetry open mic. The two days spent listening to poets was fun. Poet Laureate Emerita Perie Longo says the open mic is her favorite part of the conference, and she did not disappoint. She also had several teaching and judging duties, as the conference is made possible by its many volunteers and faculty.
Friday was the last day of the conference. I was a guest in Perie Longo’s poetry workshop, and my last panel was the 4 p.m. Author Platform panel with Lisa Angle, Rachel Sarah Thurston, Stephanie Barbé Hammer, Rick Shaw, and moderator Nancy Klann-Moren. I wish everyone who attended the conference or thought about attending a happy and productive writing season until next year’s writers’ conference, friends.
This week’s poetry connection poems come from two poets who live in Santa Barbara and attended the SBWC open mic: longtime attendee Toni Bixby and newcomer Uche Iheanacho.
Let me Count the Ways
For Ned
by Toni Bixby
The first time you came to my house,
you alphabetized the spices,
the next time you rearranged the silverware,
the third time, the rest of the cupboards.
Then the dog beds started disappearing.
So far, the dogs are still here.
I love you more than
fried cheese curds
at the Minnesota State Fair,
crunchy, crispy bites of hot fried Cheddar.
I would rescue you
if Santa Barbara had a 7.0 earthquake,
our house exploded,
an oak tree fell on you,
I had to dig you out.
We are best friends and lovers.
My friends adore you.
If we broke-up, my family would keep you.
Until death do us part, and
our ashes become one with the sea—
or we’re buried in the back yard,
and the dogs dig us up.
Toni Bixby is a Santa Barbara writer, poet and retired lawyer. She has been published in The Santa Barbara Independent, Community of Voices Anthologies, Sage Trail Poetry Magazine, Luna Review and Writing Through The Apocalypse. Her poetry often reflects her current circumstances and her work as an attorney for Child Welfare Services.
splat
By Uchechi Iheanacho
Hot, syrupy blood melted down the old woman’s face seeping under her fingernails and
coating sugar spun hair
Her vanilla skin turned strawberry pink
In her haste she’d tripped on rocky road and like a three-tall scoop on a
sweltering summer’s day
went splat
Her cone cracked with a dull thunk
milky fat flesh spilling across sun-baked pavement It took five stitches to piece her back together.
If only I didn’t ask her to get ice cream.
Ogbanje
By Uchechi Iheanacho
Situated between rhyme and reason,
She was a nightmare of a child.
She knows this,
because her mother told her so.
Ogbanje.
Ogbanje.
on the days she felt most abandoned by god
the child would close her eyes
and send her thoughts to
the medicine man in Igboland
like the axe that cut down the ngwu tree
isi adighi ya mma
the young voice would whip across the canopy
she is mentally unwell
and upon impact the words would burst forth
at the medicine man’s feet
“Dibia, biko, ewela iwe. Nyere m aka.”
Medicine man, please don’t be mad with me. Help me.
Situated between rhyme and reason,
She was a nightmare of a child.
She knows this,
because her mother told her so.
Ogbanje.
Ogbanje.
Uchechi Iheanacho is a Nigerian-American poet and artist based in Santa Barbara, California. A daughter of two Nigerian immigrants, she often explores themes of culture and identity. When she isn’t crafting, Uchechi can probably be found dancing in her living room or making new friends around town. This article is her first publication. Her poem splat was written after attending her first Santa Barbara Writers Conference in 2026.
Upcoming Poetry Events
Tuesday, June 30
A Night of Poetry. Chaucer’s books presents a night of poetry with Swaminin B, author of the new poetry collection, I’m Not My Story. A Poetic Journey of Healing, 6 p.m., Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.
Wednesday, July 8
Blue Whale Reading Series. Featured poets are Kathleen Florence and Rich Ferguson from Los Angeles. Unity of Santa Barbara Chapel, 227 E. Arrellaga Street, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Limited open mic to follow. Hosts: Christine Kravetz and Christopher Buckley.
Thursday, July 16
Open Mic & Art Gallery. Santa Barbara Public Library hosts an open mic and art gallery. Noche de microphono y galeria de arte. Register to secure your spot at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu, 6-7:30 p.m.
Premier Events
Fri, Jul 10
12:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The A250! American Revolution Experience Exhibit
Thu, Jul 16
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1
Sun, Jul 19
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1
Thu, Jul 02
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
First Thursday Jazz Jam
Thu, Jul 02
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Concerts in the Park at Chase Palm Park
Thu, Jul 02
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Love Island Watch Party & Speed Dating Night
Fri, Jul 03
4:00 PM
Santa Ynez
Brander July 3rd Kickoff! Music + Oysters
Fri, Jul 03
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Celebrate the 4th on the 3rd with Unity Singers
Fri, Jul 03
9:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Daft Punk Night
Sat, Jul 04
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
4th of July Family Fun Fair and Picnic – S.B. Elks Lodge #613
Sat, Jul 04
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
An Independence Day to Remember
Sat, Jul 04
11:30 AM
Montecito
Montecito’s Upper Village Fourth of July Opening Performance
Sat, Jul 04
12:00 PM
Goleta Beach
Family-Friendly July 4th Celebration at the Ellwood
Fri, Jul 10 12:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The A250! American Revolution Experience Exhibit
Thu, Jul 16 5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1
Sun, Jul 19 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1
Thu, Jul 02 5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
First Thursday Jazz Jam
Thu, Jul 02 6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Concerts in the Park at Chase Palm Park
Thu, Jul 02 6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Love Island Watch Party & Speed Dating Night
Fri, Jul 03 4:00 PM
Santa Ynez
Brander July 3rd Kickoff! Music + Oysters
Fri, Jul 03 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Celebrate the 4th on the 3rd with Unity Singers
Fri, Jul 03 9:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Daft Punk Night
Sat, Jul 04 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
4th of July Family Fun Fair and Picnic – S.B. Elks Lodge #613
Sat, Jul 04 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
An Independence Day to Remember
Sat, Jul 04 11:30 AM
Montecito
Montecito’s Upper Village Fourth of July Opening Performance
Sat, Jul 04 12:00 PM
Goleta Beach
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