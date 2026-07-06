Daniela Zermeño, director and co-owner of Zermeño Dance Academy, has been a local flamenco dancer since her early childhood. Having spent a lifetime absorbed in the Fiesta flamenco scene, Zermeño wanted to extend arts education in the flamenco tradition beyond Santa Barbara’s annual Old Spanish Days celebration. “We’re so passionate about the art of flamenco, the culture of it,” says Zermeño. “We wanted to allow the kids to dive a little deeper into that.”

Spirit of Fiesta 2024 performs at a previous ‘Fiesta in the Grove’ event. | Photo: Courtesy

The Zermeño Flamenco Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the Zermeño Dance Academy, was developed to offer dance students a deeper and more nuanced education in the social heritage of flamenco. “Culturally, flamenco music is not just music,” says Zermeño. “There’s this language that goes on between the musicians and the dancers…. Everything is a kind of folklore.”

Zermeño is supported by a passionate team, including studio accountant and executive board member for the Flamenco Foundation, Deanna Lopez. Lopez is also a dancer and onetime Fiesta performer. “I’ve been involved with Old Spanish Days at Fiesta for many years,” she says. “Now my two daughters also dance, so it’s kind of like passing it along. Wanting to appreciate the culture of flamenco is definitely something that we value here and take pride in.”

To support this mission of education and cultural preservation, the Zermeño Flamenco Foundation produces an annual fundraiser at Godric Grove in Elings Park, called Fiesta in the Grove. “This is our 10th year,” says Zermeño. “So, this is a big, exciting anniversary.”

The event includes a buffet-style taco dinner and a series of flamenco performances featuring youth artists and acclaimed flamenco musicians. This late-afternoon event will take place against the sunset over the Santa Barbara skyline. “From the amphitheater,” says Zermeño, “you can see all of Santa Barbara, and the ocean, and the Arlington downtown. The view is spectacular.” There will also be opportunities to support the foundation by purchasing one of several themed gift baskets.

Performers from Zermeño Dance Academy at a previous ‘Fiesta in the Grove’ event. | Photo: Courtesy

A performer at a previous ‘Fiesta in the Grove’ event. | Photo: Courtesy

Performers from Zermeño Dance Academy at a previous ‘Fiesta in the Grove’ event. | Photo: Courtesy

Performers from Zermeño Dance Academy at a previous ‘Fiesta in the Grove’ event. | Photo: Courtesy

Performers from Zermeño Dance Academy at a previous ‘Fiesta in the Grove’ event. | Photo: Courtesy

Performers from Zermeño Dance Academy at a previous ‘Fiesta in the Grove’ event. | Photo: Courtesy

Performers from Zermeño Dance Academy at a previous ‘Fiesta in the Grove’ event. | Photo: Courtesy

Proceeds of the Fiesta in the Grove fundraiser are mainly allocated to the Old Spanish Days live music budget, which includes hiring the professional musicians that accompany the studio’s dance performances throughout Fiesta week. “One of the opportunities that these kids get is to work one-on-one and in small groups with professional musicians that we bring in from around the United States and from overseas,” says Zermeño. “They are so incredible with the kids. These musicians are dedicating their time to give back to the future of flamenco.” Any additional raised funds go toward tuition and performance costs for the dancers, as flamenco requires custom performance dresses, specialty shoes, and a variety of props. “It adds up,” says Lopez. “We try to help alleviate those costs because we want to make flamenco available for everybody.”

Kickstart your Fiesta season with the 10th annual Fiesta in the Grove on July 26 at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/10th-annual-fiesta-in-the-grove.