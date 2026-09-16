Fall Arts Preview | Happy Feet on the Horizon

Happy Feet on the Horizon

Fall’s Dance Card Brings a Bounty

of Vibrant Innovation to Town

By Leslie Dinaberg | September 17, 2026

Akram Kahn Company ‘Thikra’ | Photo: Camilla Greenwell

As we leap into autumn, our dance card is once again robust. The season kicks off with one of the most influential choreographers of his generation, Akram Khan, uniting an international cast of female dancers from contemporary dance and Bharatanatyam traditions to perform Thikra: Night of Remembering, presented by UCSB Arts and Lectures (A&L) on October 6 for what Khan has announced will be his company’s final international tour.

Flamenco Arts Festival presents Tablao Zano Flamencoon October 10 for a performance at Center Stage Theater that preserves the close connection between artists and audience that defines the spirit of the tablao — the traditional flamenco venue where dancers, musicians, and singers gather to create a performance shaped by improvisation, artistry, and the powerful exchange between performers — with dancers, musicians, and singers sharing the stage in a vibrant atmosphere of artistic collaboration.

‘Dracula, A Dark Shadow’| Photo: State Street Ballet

Then the world’s most romantic ballet is reimagined as a circus spectacular with Duck Pond, Circa’s exuberant take on Swan Lake on October 18. Get ready for sumptuous aerials, jaw-dropping acrobatics, and quirky touches such as a sequinned duck army and burlesque black swan in this entertaining and touching tale of identity and finding your true self.

One of the most anticipated shows of the season, State Street Ballet’s opener is Dracula, a Dark Shadow, a highlight of the spooky season October 30 and 31. This newly commissioned ballet features choreography by Nicolas Blanc, music by Philip Glass, and an onstage, costumed performance by the Kronos Quartet! This is sure to be a visceral, memorable experience bringing together State Street Ballet dancers and what artistic director Megan Philipp describes as “an extraordinary group of artists to reimagine a story audiences think they already know so well.”

She adds, “Nicolas Blanc’s choreography captures the mystery and darkness at the heart of Dracula while giving the story a distinctly contemporary voice. With the masterful Kronos Quartet performing Philip Glass’s score live onstage, and the evocative costumes by Ben-Oni Cortes and cinematic set and lighting design by Jack Mehler, every element of the production works together to transport audiences into a world that feels both familiar and completely new.”

Doug Varone and Dancers Joniece Boykins, Courtney Barth, Nicholas Ruscica, and Will Noling | Photo: Scott Suchman

At age 89, composer Philip Glass is still a force to be reckoned with, as his music also inspired a powerhouse in American modern dance, Doug Varone and Dancers. They blend athletic physicality with lyrical fluidity in works that explore vulnerability, memory, and intimacy on November 14. Presented by A&L, this show, with both matinee and evening performances, features both company members and students from the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance performing to Glass compositions, as well as works by Radiohead.

Sankai Juku ‘Totem’ | Photo: Courtesy

Sankai Juku ‘Totem’ | Photo: Courtesy

Sankai Juku ‘Totem’ | Photo: Courtesy

Then on November 20, legendary Butoh choreographer Ushio Amagatsu offers a final meditation on memory, nature and the passage of time in TOTEM. Performed by the internationally acclaimed Sankai Juku, the work was created shortly before Amagatsu’s death in 2024, and stands as the culminating statement of one of contemporary dance’s most influential visionaries.

More than 50 international dancers take the stage on November 22 for World Ballet Company’s production of Swan Lake. Performed with a live orchestra, fate and magic mingle together in a timeless battle between good and evil, with Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score soaring through the air at The Granada Theatre.