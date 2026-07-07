PCPA’s theatrical production of Disney’s Frozen brings wintertime wizardry to the stage at the Solvang Festival Theatre. The story follows Princess Anna (Molly Dobbs) and Queen Elsa (Lesley McKinnell) of Arendelle, sisters separated when Elsa loses control of her secret ability to manipulate ice and snow and accidently conjures a dangerous supernatural ice age. Accused of witchcraft, Elsa absconds to a remote alpine refuge, and Anna follows her into the wilderness to convince her to return and relieve the kingdom’s suffering.

Whether or not you’re a fan of Disney’s fanciful style and happily-ever-after aesthetic, the brand has mastered the structure of the plug-and-play fairytale musical. Written by Jennifer Lee (music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez), Disney’s Frozen offers the typical whimsicality of the Disney trademark, and PCPA’s company of artists creates a striking tapestry of comedy, colorful characters, and the devotion between sisters. While the animated film gives ample opportunity for flurries of magic, the stage production uses a more minimalistic approach of three vertical screens offering hints of the weather’s intensity.

‘Disney’s Frozen’ | Photo: Mark Velasquez

Enchanted characters such as Sven the reindeer and Olaf the dancing snowman are created with costuming and puppetry, bridging the gap between the live-action stage production and the show’s animated origins (both characters are created in the exact likeness of the film). In many ways, the stage show is, as much as possible, a live facsimile of the movie. It will be interesting to see if this adherence to the visuals of the film will fade over time as the show evolves with future generations.

The songs range from eager and energetic to the belty, showstopping Act I finale of Let It Go (complete with one of the most mesmerizing quick changes on record). Directed by Mark Booher, Disney’s Frozen is a well-paced snow globe adventure, enjoyable for all ages. See the show through August 2 at the Solvang Festival Theatre in downtown Solvang. See solvangtheaterfest.org/show-details/disneys-frozen.