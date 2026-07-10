San Marcos High School Students Create 270-Foot Mural with Artist Michael Matheson

San Marcos High School students recently completed painting a 270-foot mural alongside acclaimed artist Michael Matheson. The project’s goal was to create an image that spread both color and an uplifting message across the white wall facing Turnpike Road, bringing optimism to students and passersby alike.

The initiative was proposed to the Royal Pride Foundation by 2026 graduates Charlotte Smythe, Mia Richmond, and Malia Hetrick, and it quickly became an opportunity for other students to get involved. The Royal Pride Foundation asked SM alumnus and foundation board member Michael Matheson to return for his third mural on campus and to mentor the elective Royal Time class, where students contributed to the mural and learned about the creative process.

Adding finishing touches | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

“The kids got an experience that you don’t usually get in high school,” Matheson said. “They got to really interact with this large-format mural, and they got to learn techniques that you usually don’t get to interact with until college.” His process began with sketching the image out on Procreate and then projecting it onto the wall for the students to see. From there, he involved the students in the color palette decisions, design choices, and painting.

“We talked about collecting images and what’s important and not important,” Matheson noted. “We really tried building something that was broad enough that everyone on campus could associate with it, so it wasn’t just this one read.”

Part of the process was simply walking around campus with the students to gather inspiration. Students often made decisions about what to add to the mural. “It was awesome because it gave them ownership of the project,” mused Matheson. “They were making decisions for themselves around art.”

Matheson also noted that most of the students working on the project had artistic aspirations. He offered the students help in building portfolios or pursuing future work on additional murals, acting as a mentor beyond the class elective timeframe.

The students all displayed a passionate interest in the program, even trekking to campus on a hot summer day to add some final touches. “I felt like I was able to be a part of something,” said rising senior Mia Hernandez. “I wanted to help with the mural as much as I could, because I felt like I could leave a part of myself here.”

Some students, including Aung Zaw, had already worked on the previous two murals and were encouraged to continue. Other students, such as Robert Barboza, saw the offerings on Royal Time and joined. “Honestly, I just wanted to try something new,” said Barboza. Another student, Ximena Gutierrez Carachure, explained that she was a volunteer, gaining hours toward her graduation community service requirement.

When asked what they learned, most of the students commented on teamwork. “I learned that teamwork is important, not to rush, take your time on it, and it’s okay to make mistakes,” reflected Carachure.

For Hernandez, the mural also created a sense of community. “Everybody comes together, even if I don’t know them or not,” she said. “We all have in common that we like art and that we want to do this.”

The project wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of the Royal Pride Foundation, which holds fundraisers in the fall and spring; the next is on April 10, 2027. Community partners such as Deckers, along with the generosity of several SMHS beach volleyball families, were also a big help in creating this project.

“It is a community thing, because the Royals community are the ones giving to the foundation,” said Karen Callanan, executive director of the Royal Pride Foundation. “And then we are using the funds in the best way we know.”

Callanan and her board work closely with Principal Dare Holdren and listen to the school community to determine how best to allocate the funds.

“We, the Royal Pride Foundation, try to continue to support where it’s needed, and art on campus is another need for students in our school,” said Callanan. “We are really happy to be part of it.”