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ON the Stage

Jade Xijin Chen | Photo: Courtesy



Imagine going to a talent show where everyone was good? That’s a bit what last week’s Music Academy of the West (MAW) program “Oh Beautiful: Songs From Home” was like. Having come straight from a watch party for the U.S. versus Bosnia Herzegovina World Cup match feeling very grateful for sports in general and soccer specifically for giving us something to cheer about in the U.S. on the cusp of the Fourth of July celebration in (see Victor Bryant’s actual in the stadium reporting here), it was lovely to see this showcase from MAW’s Lehrer Vocal Institute, where the Fellows each shared a meaningful song — primarily but not exclusively from their native land, sharing their unique voice and artistic identity about what home meant to them.

Among the many highlights were soprano Jade Xijin Chen’s performance of “The Joy of a Snowflake” by Rui Zhang. Accompanied by pianist Yuhan Wang, Chen’s phrasing and facial expressions were spot-on, as she sang the song inspired by her own life, explaining that, having lived in the U.S. and returning to China, she feels a bit like a snowflake, not quite 100 percent at home there or here.

Maiya Williams | Photo: Courtesy



I also really enjoyed mezzo-soprano Maiya Williams’s hummingly beautiful performance of Charles Samuel Brown’s “A Song Without Words.” She explained that she grew up in church singing and humming and this song (which is all humming, no lyrics) reminded her very much of her roots. This is, of course, just the beginning of many great performances to come. See musicacademy.org for what’s still to come in this summer’s festival, which continues through August 8.

I’m so happy that I was able to catch one of the last weekend performances of PCPA’s Come From Away. Solvang’s outdoor amphitheater, the Solvang Festival Theatre, is such a great place to see shows, and this musical was a particularly heartwarming one, based on the true story of the 7,000 airline passengers stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, after the 9/11 attacks. Up next is Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical (see Maggie Yates’s preview here) through August 2, and then Beehive the 60s Musical August 7-23. See pcpa.org for tickets and details.

‘Come From Away’ | Photo: Luis Escobar

‘The Girl on the Beach’ by Carol Snow | Photo: Courtesy



ON the Page



YA and psychological thriller author Carol Snow ’s latest book, The Girl on the Beach, takes place in Summerland, Santa Barbara, and the Montecito area. Described as a page turner where a missing child tears a family apart, here’s the publisher’s description: “When Sonia and Graham Starr’s 4-year-old daughter, Roxie, vanishes into the Pacific Ocean, their privileged world shatters. Months later, Roxie’s former nanny returns to the family’s Santa Barbara beach house and spots a child who bears a striking resemblance to the missing girl. Determined to uncover the truth, she embarks on a desperate search to find Roxie.”

Snow, who has a summer home in Carpinteria, will do a book talk and signing at Tecolote Book Shop in Montecito on Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m. Click here for more info.

ON the (Big) Screen

Benicio del Toro greets fans at the SBIFF Hammond Cinema Vanguard Awards, Arlington Theatre, February 9, 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom



Do you have dreams of being part of SBIFF? Submissions for the 2027 Santa Barbara International Film Festival are now open on Film Freeway. Thousands of filmmakers from around the world submit their work to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival each year, and for many, it marks the beginning of their film’s journey. From shorts to feature debuts, the programming team carefully reviews each submission to select the films that will screen in front of Santa Barbara audiences and industry alike. SBIFF can serve as a launchpad, providing world and U.S. premieres, award recognition, and potential exposure that carries a film from the festival circuit to a full theatrical release. For more information on how it all works, click here.

“Sea Level Rising, 2025,” 42 x 24 inches, oil on birch panel by Nicole Strasburg | Photo: Sullivan Goss



ON the Walls

The always exceptionally lovely work of Nicole Strasburg is back on view with her tenth solo exhibit at Sullivan Goss Gallery. The Whole is Greater, the latest expression of Strasburg’s unique practice, remains deeply connected to her foundation and the themes, observations, and techniques that have defined her work continue to nourish these new paintings, allowing them to reach further, branch wider, and bloom in unexpected ways.The exhibition, on view through August 24, also offers a rare peek into some of Nicole’s sketchbooks, providing insight into her creative process from initial observation to finished oil painting. For more information click here.

Ready to Hang, Santa Barbara’s eagerly anticipated annual community art show, has a fresh theme for 2026, “Harmony.” “In a time when the world can often feel divided and uncertain, Harmony invites the community to come together through creativity, compassion, and shared expression. The theme encourages artists, families, students, and community members of all backgrounds to explore ideas of peace, unity, healing, and human connection,” say the organizers. Artists of all backgrounds and media are invited to explore and share what sparks their creative journey — all in a 12”x12” format. Submission form for the first-come, first-serve show opens on September 1 and pop-up exhibition takes place annually the weekend prior to Thanksgiving (Saturday, November 21). For more information visit sbcaw.org/hang .

‘Ready to Hang’ 2023 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

ON the Web



I’m so proud of our Santa Barbara Independent team. We recently won the California News Publishers Association (CNPA) First Place Overall award for General Excellence. That’s in addition to awards for fine arts writing and reporting (Roger Durling), photojournalism (Ingrid Bostrom) and a whole slew of other awards. See independent.com/2025awards to view all the winning entries.

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ICYMI



The Alcazar Theatre Offers a Wealth of Entertainment and Community Components

Chalk Artist Elisa Jay Creates Seasonally Changing Masterpieces at the Hilt Estate in Lompoc

Disclosure Day , Steven Spielberg’s Latest Film, is an Optimist Blast of Kitsch

Choreographer Gianna Burright Premieres New Work in New York at Baryshnikov Arts Center

SBIFF Film Center’s New Naomi and Ben Bollag Gallery Features the Work of Barbara Boros

Come Swing in Style with Serenity Swing on State Street

Review | A Night with Audrey Hobert at The Wiltern

ON the Calendar

The Jackalope Art Fair comes to Alameda Park July 11-12. | Photo: Keith Berson Photography



This weekend (July 11-12) brings the Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair to Alameda Park for a free, two-day event featuring more than 180 artisans with handmade goods from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. More than just a marketplace, Jackalope Arts connects the community directly with the makers behind the craft. Visitors can expect a thoughtfully curated selection of one-of-a-kind goods: from jewelry and apparel to home décor, art, and specialty bodycare products and foods; all made by hand by local and regional artisans. Click here for more information.

For a complete calendar of events this week and beyond, visit independent.com/events/.