Jeff Bridges and Family to Take Over Prime State Street Gallery in Santa Barbara

Over the past year, the Tamsen Gallery has been a clement host and friend of the Bridges family, including famed actor-musician-multi-purpose creative and “the dude” Jeff, his photographer wife Susan, and musician daughter Jessie. In conjunction with last November’s screening of the director’s cut of Heaven’s Gate at the Arlington Theatre, just a few doors from the Tamsen, the gallery exhibited Susan’s photographs on location during the making of Michael Cimino’s infamous epic (see story here).

More recently, the gallery showed photographs by Jeff and Susan, using the panoramic WideluxX camera, which the couple has championed and even resurrected as a manufacturing concern (see story here). To introduce that show, Jeff was involved in a special interview session led by Jessise.

Clearly, the Bridges have been in this house. The connection between the centrally located gallery space and the Bridges family deepens further starting in December, as the space transforms into a new entity known simply as “Bridges” — stylized as “b r i d g e s.”

A previous exhibit of work by Jeff Bridges at Tamsen Gallery. The space will be transformed into a ‘b r i d g e s’ gallery, cultural center, and creative club. | Photo: Courtesy

It was recently announced that the Tamsen transformation will involve expanding the function and purpose of the space into “a new multi-generational family gallery, cultural center, and creative club.” The existing Tamsen gallery team of Lara Firestone and Mimi Wolfe will remain in place as logistical caretakers, as the family changes the nature of the enterprise into a more flexible and multi-purpose center for art, performance and more.

Reportedly, the new place will “move beyond a traditional gallery format. It will be a dynamic cultural getaway featuring rotating, experiential programming — including intimate documentary and movie screenings, live performances, and creative pop-ups.” A statement from the Bridges family takes a suitably thematic approach to describing the underlying philosophy involved in the new project, suggesting that “A bridge implies two sides, the space between them, and the possibility that what separates us might also connect us… Something happens in the in-between.”

Heading over to the gallery’s website-in-progress, another poetic message about the new operation is presented, moving into a more poetic direction: “a bridge is not

one side or the other. it is the space between. That is where bridges begins.”



For more information, see bridgesgallery.com and @bridges_sb.