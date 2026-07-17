Best known for his stunning plein air landscapes and his acclaimed Postcards from Santa Barbara series, artist Chris Potter (1975–2024) also painted some abstract works earlier in his career, which have not been publicly exhibited in more than two decades.

Art & Soul gallery is hosting a rare, one night only, exhibition of Potter’s early abstract works in a show titled Beyond the Landscape. Taking place on Tuesday, July 21 from 5-8 p.m., the exhibition will showcase a carefully selected group of paintings created before 2004, when Potter transitioned away from abstraction and toward the landscape practice that would define the remainder of his career.

“Blue Birds” by Chris Potter, Original Oil Painting, Circa 2002/3, 30” x 36” | Photo: Courtesy

Together, these works offer a rare opportunity to witness the evolution of an artist whose visual language was already emerging through bold color, expressive forms, and a profound sensitivity to place and emotion.

In addition to the abstract paintings, a select number of original landscape paintings will also be included, creating a dialogue between Potter’s early explorations and the mature work for which he became known. Both original artwork and fine art prints will be available for sale.

Art & Soul, 1323 State St.; artandsoulsb.com