Santa Barbara City firefighters installed a temporary support post outside Toy Crazy following Monday’s crash. | Credit: Izadora Hamm

A small SUV crashed into Toy Crazy, a children’s toy store at the Montecito Country Mart, on Monday, damaging part of the interior, the exterior facade, and a structural support pillar near the entrance. Only minor injuries were reported, and no one inside the store was struck.

Santa Barbara police and fire departments responded to the single-vehicle collision at approximately 11:57 a.m. on July 27 after a Lucid SUV crashed several feet into the toy shop on the 1000 block of Coast Village Road.

“We are working to clean it up within the next hour and install a temporary support post until a permanent one can be built,” said Bob Kendall, captain of Santa Barbara City Fire Truck 71, at 1:45 p.m.

Kendall said that the man driving the vehicle wasn’t hospitalized and did not appear to have any serious injuries.

Elizabeth Stuart, assistant property manager for Toy Crazy, said she just was relieved no one was seriously injured.

“Accidents happen and luckily we have a contractor boarding up the store for now, but we’re just thankful no one was hurt,” Stuart said. “That’s the most important thing.”

At this time, investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, but the cause of the collision remains under investigation.